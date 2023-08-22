RUSSIAVILLE — Western Intermediate STEM teacher Natalie Wheeler is in the running for Indiana Teacher of the Year.
Wheeler is among 10 finalists for the award. The Indiana Department of Education released its top 10 Friday.
The Indiana State Teacher of the Year award recognizes educators who demonstrate dedication, innovation and leadership in their classrooms and communities. The finalists were chosen from a competitive pool of teachers across the state.
Wheeler has helped introduce STEM curriculum to young students at Western School Corporation. The school district rolled out STEM curriculum for its youngest learners last school year, with Wheeler taking the lead on a number of projects.
The 2024 Indiana State Teacher of the Year will be announced in early September.
Students to get work experience
The Western School Board approved Tuesday for certain Kokomo Area Special Education Cooperative students to work in the food service department of Western School Corporation.
This is for students in the KASEC pre-vocational education program. The program is meant to give these students — who are on the alternative diploma track — valuable job skills.
“It is a wonderful opportunity to learn the job skill here and at some point possibly be employed to work in the cafeteria,” said KASEC Director Suzie Reagle.
Students will interview to work in the food service area and be paid minimum wage. They will work alongside food service employees.
Upcoming school board meetings
Peru School Board meets at 6:30 p.m. Monday in the administrative office, 401 N. Broadway St., Peru.
Maconaquah School Board meets at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the administration building, 7932 S. Strawtown Pike, Bunker Hill.
Lions to host Western supt.
Western School Corporation Superintendent Mark DuBois will speak Monday evening at the Russiaville Lions Club.
The event begins at 7 p.m. and is an opportunity for the public to get to know the second-year superintendent. There will also be a question and answer session.
Russiaville Lions Club is at 555 N. Liberty St., Russiaville.
Eastern games to have fireworks
Citizens of Greentown will likely hear and see some fireworks on select Friday nights this fall.
The Greentown Town Council gave the Eastern Athletic Department the nod to have fireworks during each home football game.
Fireworks will be shot off when the Eastern Comets take the field, score a touchdown, kick a field goal and after every win.
Home football dates are: Sept. 8, 15 and Oct. 6. The first game was Friday.
Conrad Burkholder does the fireworks and most of them, including his time, are donated.
KHS band to hold fundraiser
People who eat at Panera between 4 and 8 p.m. Aug. 30 can have 40% of their bill donated to the Kokomo High School band department.
The fundraiser includes all types of orders, including online ones. Those who order online should use FUND4U as a promo code.
Panera is located at 1941 S. Reed Road, Kokomo.
Taylor taking scholarship donations
The Taylor High School Scholarship Committee is accepting donations for the new Cindy Mapes Scholarship.
Mapes taught at Taylor Community Schools for 38 years. She retired from Taylor Middle School in 2013. After her death, family requested a scholarship fund be created in her honor.
Donations can be sent to Taylor Community Schools, 3750 E. 300 South. For more information, contact Mark and Pauline Kearney at 765-437-2512.
Western to add peer recovery coaches
RUSSIAVILLE — Western School Corporation will utilize peer recovery coaches from Turning Point this school year.
These peer recovery coaches will help students with behavioral problems, help teachers with particular students and lead life skills classes.
The partnership is made possible through a wide-reaching grant the Howard County Health Department received, meant to help students with mental health and vaping education.
IWU to launch leadership program
Kokomo folks got a first look at a new leadership program, coined Leadership by Design, during a presentation Thursday at the Kokomo Thriving Center, Indiana Wesleyan’s local branch.
The program can be tailored to all levels of leadership, from corporate down to middle managers, and aims to better equip people to apply leadership skills.
There will be three tiers of instruction. Concepts will include how to deal with failure, how to give feedback, among others.
The new program is not linked to a degree, instead tiers will be available to clients and businesses that want to take advantage of them. Presenters said completing parts of the program could result in academic credit or a digital badge (like those on LinkedIn).
The program is expected to launch in October.
Kokomo native graduates college
Katherine Robbins of Kokomo graduated with a master’s degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln this month.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.