RUSSIAVILLE — Western School Corporation is keeping with the trend of updating its school bus fleet.
The Western School Board approved the purchase of two new school buses Tuesday.
One is a 48-passenger bus for $154,457, the other is a 78-passenger bus for $152,734.
One bus being replaced has 183,000 miles and is used to transport students with disabilities.
Western tries to purchase at least one new bus per year.
"As they get older, they get a lot of wear and tear," said Barrett Bates, assistant superintendent.
Bates said there is a nine-month wait for the new buses. Long lead times on bus purchases has become a norm since the pandemic.
Western experienced canceled orders and price increases for two buses it purchased last March. Those are expected to arrive in February.
Scholarships available at Howard County Science Fair
Indiana University Kokomo is offering $8,500 in scholarships at the 59th annual Howard County Science Fair.
The scholarships are available to the high school participants.
The science fair is open to students in grades fourth through twelfth enrolled in public, private or home school in Howard County. The scholarships, which apply to the first year of full-time tuition at IUK, are in addition to cash prizes given by the science fair committee.
Senior division students who continue to place in the top 10 each year may stack scholarships up to the cost of the first year of full-time tuition at IUK. The awards are $2,500 for first place; $1,500 for second; $1,000 for third place and $500 each for fourth to 10th places.
The Howard County Science Fair is from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18 in Alumni Hall at IUK.
Judging is from 9 a.m. to noon, with super judging for high school projects from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Junior division projects (grades 4-8) will be open to the public from 1 to 3 p.m. Awards will be given at 3 p.m. in Kresge Auditorium.
Registration is now open at https://tinyurl.com/3yuadsf5.
For more information, contact Deb Jaworski at jaworskd@iuk.edu.
Upcoming meetings
A Wednesday meeting of the Maconaquah School Board is the only area school board meeting this week.
The meeting starts at 6 p.m. in the administration building, 7932 S. Strawtown Pike, Bunker Hill.
