The Taylor School Board approved Wednesday for interested high school boys to form a club volleyball team.
Athletic Director Jake Leicht said 29 boys expressed interest in a club volleyball team.
Boys club volleyball is not a recognized varsity sport by the Indiana High School Athletic Association, though it is considered an emerging sport, like girls wrestling.
Board approval means if the group of interested players can find games and tournaments, they can use the Taylor name and use the school's equipment.
"This is basically a club sport that is going to use our equipment," Leicht said. "I don’t actually see us moving toward a varsity boys volleyball team anytime in the near future."
There is no cost or liability to Taylor Community Schools.
Board member Dennis Bentzler had concerns about club volleyball possibly pulling kids away from other sports, though he was not opposed to the option. Bentzler voted in favor of approving the club team.
"The rest of our athletics are trash," he said. "We can’t get kids out. We can’t get enough to make a team."
Leicht said boys sports participation numbers are trending up, though football is still a struggle, as are girls sports. The AD said he doesn't expect club volleyball, which is played in the spring, to take kids out of other sports.
"I don’t think we would have anybody that would not play baseball or track for boys volleyball," he said.
Leicht said there are 62 schools in the state with club volleyball and six within a 45-mile radius. He also said there is also interest at Kokomo High School.
Sheriff's Association scholarships now open
The Indiana Sheriff's Association is offering up to 40 scholarships to students in Indiana who plan to study law enforcement in college.
Students must reside in Indiana, be a current member of the Indiana Sheriffs' Association or a dependent child or grandchild of a current member of the association, be a full-time student at an Indiana college or university, majoring in a law enforcement field.
Scholarships are worth $750.
Scholarship applications are available via high school counselors or the Howard County Sheriff's Office. The scholarship application can also be downloaded from the Indiana Sheriffs’ Association website: www.indianasheriffs.org.
Applications must be completed and received by the Indiana Sheriffs’ Association on or before April 1.
The Indiana Sheriffs’ Association Scholarship Fund was established for the purpose of receiving, investing and dispensing funds to provide college scholarships to qualified students who are committed to pursuing an education and career in the law enforcement field.
Upcoming meetings
Maconaquah's school board will meet at 6 p.m. Monday for a working session.
The public is invited to the meeting to give their input about the school district's ongoing superintendent search. This is the second public-input meeting the board has held; the first one was held Dec. 1.
The meeting will be in the group room at Maconaquah Elementary School, 7784 S. Strawtown Pike, Bunker Hill. No action will be taken.
The school board hopes to name a new superintendent by the end of the school year.
The Western School Board meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the administration building, 2600 S 600 W, Russiaville.
Switch to LED lights pays off for Howard Elementary
Howard Elementary School's switch to LED lighting in 2022 netted the school nearly $11,000 in energy savings.
Jeff Layden, director of operations for Northwestern School Corporation, said Thursday that Howard's energy bill for each month of 2022 was lower than 2021.
IUK part-time students make dean's list
Part-time students at Indiana University Kokomo who earned a minimum 3.5 grade point average during the fall semester were named to the university's dean's list.
They are listed by hometown:
Kempton
Kimberly Sue Groves
Kokomo
Eliza Jayne Barkley
Sarah E. Becker
Brennan Christopher Buchanan
Maryann Bush
Wesley Alan Crabb
Noe David Dominguez
Zachery Robert Fanning
Teresa Ferren
Patrick Reed Harris
Nicholas A. Hayes
Megan Breanne Henry
Sarah Elise Logan
Debra Lynn Lytle
Trisha L. Norfleet
Taylor O'Banion
Gary Allen Purcell III
Chloe Louise French Redman
Chad Lewis Thompson
Kari Lynnette Uhle
Samantha Vent
Desmon D. Williams
Olivia Rose Wright
Peru
Joseph G. Behny
Katelyn Dunham
Michelle Lee Eisaman
Emily Tigler
Russiaville
Joseph Paul Branham
Kelly Paden
Tipton
Laurie Ann Stoops
Purdue band to play with Mac band tonight
Purdue University's band, the Boiler Brass, will perform tonight with the Maconaquah High School band during the Maconaquah-Eastern basketball game.
The Boiler Brass is the pep band for Purdue University men's basketball games. The Silver Twins and the Girl-in-Black baton twirlers will perform at halftime.
Game time is 7:30 p.m.
The performances are part of Purdue's Partners in Music Education. The program aims to build relationships between Purdue bands, orchestras and high school music programs.
