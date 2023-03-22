Registration for Tipton Elementary's kindergarten and pre-school programs are now open.
A kindergarten roundup night is set for April 21.
Kindergarten roundup offers an opportunity for children to visit the school, spend time in a kindergarten classroom, meet teachers and staff and participate in learning and social activities. In addition, staff conduct kindergarten screening assessment and readiness skills.
Parents will have the opportunity to provide the required enrollment documentation for their child and register while meeting with the school staff and transportation personnel. Each session will be one hour.
Children must be 5 years old on or before Aug. 1 to enroll in kindergarten. To pre-register go to https://tinyurl.com/m88swcrr.
Families interested in sending their kid to Tipton's pre-k program should go to https://tinyurl.com/2p83zr9v.
Staff will follow up with interested families after they fill out the interest form at the above link.
Children must be 4 years old on or before Aug. 1 to enroll in pre-k at Tipton Elementary.
A pre-k open house and enrollment night is set for 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. April 17.
Northwestern band students earn gold
The Northwestern seventh grade band earned gold with distinction for its performance at the Indiana State School Music Association Contest earlier this month.
It's the first time a Northwestern Middle School band has received the honor at ISSMA Contest.
The eighth grade band and middle school choir also received gold at the same competition.
The Northwestern Winter Guard placed 10th in its class at the Indiana High School Color Guard Association State Finals. There were 16 state finalists.
Solidarity accepting scholarship applications April 1
Solidarity Community Federal Credit Union will award $13,000 in scholarships this spring.
Scholarship awards are for current college students, high school graduating seniors and individuals enrolled/enrolling into a skilled trade program or vocational training school.
At least two $1,000 scholarships will be awarded to students active in or planning to attend a trade school.
Requirements include:
- Must be a member of Solidarity and accounts must be in good standing.
- Must be enrolling or enrolled into a two- or four-year accredited university or a vocational technical school/skilled trades for the entire year 2022-23.
- Must submit copy of transcripts or GED.
- Must include why chose the course of study that you have indicated outlining goals, aspirations, college and/or career plans.
- Must provide a detailed essay of 250 words or less on "When you further your education, what Solidarity products do you plan to use and why?"
The application window opens April 1 and goes through April 30. Go to https://tinyurl.com/y7cpdvuc to apply online. Hard copy applications are available at both Solidarity Kokomo locations, 201 E. Southway Boulevard and 214 N. Dixon Road.
Tipton HS color guard sets school record
The Tipton Blue Devil Winter Guard netted its best score in school history at the Indiana High School Color Guard Association Semi-State show earlier this month.
The winter guard finished 17th out of 68 schools and missed state finals by one place and 1.3 points.
The winter guard is a unit of the Tipton High School Band Department and performs either independently or as a section within the Pride of the Blue Devils Marching Band. It is in its second year of revival.
Peru HS student recognized for resume writing skills
Peru High School student Anashea Dolly won third place for her skills in resume writing and job interviews at the Department of Workforce Development State Career Development Conference on March 17.
Anashea participates in the Jobs for America's Graduates program. The conference lets those high school students compete in events that showcase the employability skills they've learned in the program.
Anashea beat out 117 other schools in the state and received a certificate from Governor Eric Holcomb.
Tipton HS band earn gold, silver
The Tipton High School band turned in gold and silver performances at state solo and ensemble in February.
The brass choir ensemble earned silver, and the ensembles of percussion, saxophone quartet and woodwind choir all earned gold.
The saxophone quartet consisting of Lydia Clouser, Caleb Farr, Collin Farr and Alex Tebbe earned a perfect score.
Soloists:
Lydia Clouser, clarinet, gold; EvaFey Deckard, French horn, gold; Lennon Sherard, percussion, gold with distinction; and Alex Tebbe, alto saxophone, gold with distinction.
Tipton MS bands make it 24 golds in a row
Tipton Middle School's Cadet and Concert band won gold awards at the Indiana State School Music Association Band Adjudication Festival earlier this month.
That makes 24 straight gold awards for the middle school bands and 37 in the last 23 years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.