PERU — The Peru School Board hopes to vote on a superintendent candidates in March, April at the latest.
The board will review applications and candidates with a search team from Indiana State University in January, according to board president Ron Mullett.
Current Superintendent Sam Watkins is retiring at the end of the school year.
Upcoming school board meetings
Two area school boards meet this week.
The Western School Board meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday for a quick beginning-of-the-year housekeeping meeting.
The board will first choose new positions, including president and vice president.
Newly elected Joey Dyer will make his first appearance as a board member.
The board will then conduct a board of finance meeting, a once-a-year requirement.
The Kokomo School Board will meet at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the administration center, 1500 S. Washington St., to review agenda items. No action will be taken.
Prior to the meeting, at 12:50 p.m., new board members Nicole Fain Mundy and Issac White will be sworn in. They were elected in November. Board member Lisa Ellison was reelected.
Western to host community coffee hours
Western is offering a coffee hour with school administration and other school members every second Thursday of the month starting in January.
Called Panthers Perk, community members are welcome to attend. The purpose is to "engage in meaningful discussions and build relationships, while learning more about Western School Corporation," according to a school flyer.
Panthers Perk is from 8 to 9 a.m. Meetups are scheduled each month for the rest of the school year:
- Jan. 12
- Feb. 9
- March 9
- April 13
- May 11
Coffee hours will take place at the Administrative Office, Door 8, 2600 S. 600 West, Russiaville.
Tipton schools' upgrade project moving along
Some phases of a multi-year, multimillion-dollar improvement project at Tipton schools have wrapped, while other work continues.
The high school parking lot was reopened earlier this month, and the middle/high school media center will reopen after winter break.
A new high school robotics classroom should be complete by mid-January.
Work is ongoing on new restrooms in the elementary cafeteria. Demolition is expected to start on the third grade wing over winter break, according to an update sent to the Tipton school community by Superintendent Ryan Glaze earlier this month.
The entire scope of the project will see improvements to each school building, with a majority of the work taking place at the high school.
Upgraded classrooms, more-prominent entrances at each building and reconfiguring bus and parent drop-off areas are included in the project.
A new turf football field and new tennis courts have been completed.
New IUK admin a familiar face
Scott Jones, once a professor, associate vice chancellor for academic affairs and dean of the School of Humanities and Social Sciences at Indiana University Kokomo, is returning to campus.
IUK announced earlier this month Jones as its next executive vice chancellor for academic affairs.
Jones spent the past four years as provost and vice president for academic affairs of Lander University in Greenwood University, where he launched academic programs and stewarded dramatic enrollment growth during a time that included the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release.
Before IU Kokomo, Jones taught at Cornell University and Purdue University, where he received both his master's degree and Ph.D. in English. He earned a bachelor's degree in economics and English from Illinois State University and is a graduate of Harvard's Institute for Management and Leadership in Education, and IU’s Executive Leadership Institute.
"I am excited to join IU Kokomo and honored to have the opportunity to support the continuing success of its outstanding faculty, staff, and students,” Jones said in a statement.
Jones will start in his new role Jan. 30.
Ivy Tech faculty recognized for excellence in teaching
Two instructors for the Ivy Tech Kokomo Service Area were honored earlier this month at the 2022 Ivy Tech Community College President's Award Ceremony.
Tara Kaser of Swayzee was recognized for excellence as a full-time faculty member. Dennis Brunk of Lafayette was honored for his work as an adjunct faculty.
Kaser is an assistant professor who serves as chair of the Education Department for Ivy Tech Kokomo. She began her teaching career as a swimming instructor while in elementary school and has been an educator ever since.
Honored as the top adjunct faculty member from the Ivy Tech Kokomo Service Area, Brunk was recognized for his many contributions as a life science instructor.
Brunk has been Ivy Tech Kokomo’s main Biology 101 instructor for the last 12 years and has willingly stepped up to help with other course, including genetics and diversity of life.
Eastern juniors recognized as Rising Stars
Four juniors at Eastern High School were recognized by Indiana Association of School Principals for their academic achievement.
Alexandra Adams, Addie Conner, Kathryn Hubbard and Grace VanBibber were nominated for the IASP's Rising Stars of Indiana program, which aims to increase students' visibility and scholarship opportunities.
Each Indiana high school can nominate up to four juniors for the distinction.
The four juniors from Eastern make up a group of 1,090 students from 272 schools.
