Republican U.S. Sen. Mike Braun will check out Tipton Community School Corporation's newly constructed greenhouse Wednesday.
He will tour Total Seed Production Greenhouse, see students in action and meet with community members who helped make who helped make the project possible.
Friends of the Tipton Future Farmers of America led a fundraising campaigned that raised more than $500,000.
Braun's stop in Tipton is part of the senator's 92 County Tour.
Upcoming board meetings
Here's a look at the full slate of school board meetings for the coming week:
Monday
Kokomo School Board meets at 6 p.m., at the Administrative Service Center, 1500 S. Washington St.
Peru School Board meets at 6:30 p.m., in the administrative center, 35 W. Third St., Peru.
Tri-Central School Board meets at 6:30 p.m., 4774 N. 200 West, Sharpsville.
Tuesday
Eastern School Board meets at 6:30 p.m., 221 W. Main St., Greentown.
Tipton School Board meets at 6:30 p.m., in the administrative office, 1051 S. Main St., Tipton.
Wednesday
Taylor School Board meets at 5:30 p.m., 3750 E. 300 South, Kokomo.
Thursday
Northwestern School Board meets at 7 p.m., in the Northwestern High School library, 3431 N. 400 West.
Saturn ring system focus of Observatory open house
With the favorable weather, stargazers can check out Mars, Jupiter and Saturn Sunday during an open house at the Indiana University Kokomo Observatory.
The open house begins at 7 p.m. with Patrick Motl, professor of physics, talking about Saturn's ring system.
Afterward, there will be an opportunity to view the planets through the Observatory's two telescopes, a six-inch Takahashi refracting telescope and a 16-inch Meade reflecting telescope mounted together. The Takahashi provides exceptionally sharp images of planets, while the Meade’s larger light-collecting area allows viewers to see fainter objects in the sky.
The constellations of the winter hexagon and their highlights, including the Orion nebula, may also be visible.
Viewing will continue until 9 p.m.
The Observatory is at 2660 S. Washington Str. Admission and parking are free.
Ivy Tech food manager class Jan. 18
Ivy Tech Kokomo will offer a one-day training course to prepare students to take the ServSafe Food Manager Certification exam.
The class is 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Jan. 18.
ServSafe certification is valid for five years. The course fee is $155 and includes the manual, all study materials and the certification exam. The exam will start at the conclusion of the class and last about two hours.
The fee to take the exam without attending the class is $60. The book can be purchased separately for $65.
Register online for the class/exam at https://tinyurl.com/bdesva4t.
Or contact Bonnie Devers at bdevers3@ivytech.edu or 765-252-5497.
The ServSafe program is developed by the National Restaurant Association with the help of food service industry experts. Exams and materials prepare students to handle food sanitation risks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.