Coats for Kids accepting donations thru Oct. 31
The Salvation Army is accepting new and gently used winter coats for its Coats for Kids campaign now through Oct. 31.
Sites and businesses accepting donations include:
First Farmers Bank & Trust: 101 W. Sycamore St., 2041 N. Reed Road, 501 W. Lincoln Road and 410 Flint Way.
Gorman & Bunch Orthodontics, 1499 S. Dixon Road.
Merle Norman Cosmetics, 1513 E. Markland Ave.
Shiloh United Methodist Church, 5741 W. 100 N. Call 765-457-3140 for drop-off hours.
Coats will be distributed by appointment every Monday and Tuesday in October and November, while supplies last, at the Salvation Army, 1105 S. Waugh St.
Recipients must be Howard County residents, bring ID, proof of address and ID for each child.
Northwestern band invitational Sept. 17
The fifth annual Northwestern Marching Band Invitational will take place at 3:25 p.m. Sept. 17 at Northwestern Tiger Field.
The invitational is an opportunity to see some of the top high school marching bands in the state. Local bands that will perform include: Northwestern, Eastern, Lewis Cass, Maconaquah, Taylor and Western.
Tickets are $7 for adults, $7.25 if paying with card and $5 for students.
For more information about the contest and the Northwestern Tiger Pride band, visit www.nwtigerpride.com.
Ivy Tech offering insulin administration class
Ivy Tech Community College is offering a three-day qualified medication aide (QMA) insulin administration course at its Peru location.
The class will be offered in three phases, the first two meeting at Ivy Tech’s Peru instructional site, 425 W. Main St. Classroom instruction is set for 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., on Sept. 26, with practice testing scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 10.
The state exam will be administered on Dec. 14; it can be taken at the testing centers on the Ivy Tech campuses in Kokomo and Logansport.
The fee to take the class is $200. Students must provide a copy of their valid QMA certification as well as provide a state-issued identification card and driver’s license.
The course will instruct QMAs in the roles and responsibilities of insulin administration.
Ivy Tech Community College is an approved Indiana State Department of Health Qualified Medication Aide training program location. Prior to any insulin administration, the individual must currently be on a QMA registry or have completed the QMA 100-hour training and successfully completed a QMA Insulin Administration course like the one Ivy Tech is offering.
More than $60K in scholarships awarded to local students
Area students studying in the medical and nursing fields received more than $60,000 in scholarships through two local scholarship funds.
Five scholarships, worth a total of $50,000, were awarded through the Robert T. and Viola B. Bowen Scholarship Fund. Recipients are: Evan Catron, WHS '17, Mitchell Grecu, WHS '17, Pranav Haran, WHS '18, Ella Kantz, EHS'21, and Aditi Sood, KHS '17.
A renewal scholarship went to Nicholas Nguyen, THS '16.
The Bowen Scholarship Fund was established to assist Howard County graduates pursuing a nursing or medical career.
Additionally, $12,000 in scholarships were awarded through the Dwaine and Louise Scholarship Fund.
A medical school scholarship went to Catron. Three other medical scholarships were renewed for Grecu, Audia Anders and Clara Hochgesang.
Kara Otto received a nursing scholarship.
The Plummer Scholarship Fund is for Howard County graduates who are pursuing careers in the nursing and medical fields and need financial assistance.
Local students make SNHU president's list
Five local students were named to Southern New Hampshire University's President's List for the summer semester.
They are:
- Brennan Reed of Kokomo
- Debra Healy of Kokomo
- Whitney Ruddell of Kokomo
- Heather Hall-Fisher of Kokomo
- Craig Berkheiser of Peru
The designation goes to full-time undergraduate students who have at least a 3.7 grade point average.
Change in venue for Kokomo school board meeting
The Kokomo School Corporation Board of School Trustees will have its September meeting in the auditorium at Kokomo High School.
This is a change of venue, meant to accommodate the Marching Wildkats. The high school marching band will be honored for its first state fair band competition title.
The meeting starts at 6 p.m.
Mac teacher in the running for national award
Kari Catanzaro, a history teacher at Maconaquah High School, is up for National History Teacher of the Year.
Catanzaro was named Indiana History Teacher of the Year by the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History, a nonprofit that promotes American history through education.
The Maconaquah teacher is one of 10 teachers across the country considered for the national award.
The winner will be announced Sept. 27.
Community sponsors sought for Tipton HS band
The Tipton Community Schools' band departments are seeking community sponsors to help support the growing programs.
Sponsorship money helps support all the activities, including concert band, jazz band, pep band, and TMS concert bands, the band is involved in throughout the marching season and school year and helps over 100 kids at the middle and high schools.
Sponsorship packages are available at https://www.facebook.com/TiptonHighSchoolBands/. If anyone has any questions or would like to discuss 2023 community sponsorship opportunities, contact Matt Skiba, THS band director at mskiba@tcsc.k12.in.us.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.