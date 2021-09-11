About 50% of Northwestern students wearing masks
A week after the Northwestern school board voted to require masks, while giving parents the option to opt out, about 50% of students have masked up.
Superintendent Kristen Bilkey said during Thursday’s board meeting there are more students wearing masks at the middle and high school levels.
“It was noticeable to me,” she said.
Additionally, there were no new quarantined students this week.
Northwestern band invite slated for Sept. 18
Fifteen bands will compete in the fourth annual Northwestern Marching Band Invitational on Sept. 18.
The competition begins at 3:50 p.m. at Northwestern Tiger Field with the playing of the national anthem.
COVID-19 restrictions hindered or canceled many competitions last year. This year’s invitational is expected to be a full contest.
I know personally that music has been an overwhelmingly positive part of so many people’s lives in recovering from the pandemic, and I am certain that continued endeavors in the arts will only help us to recover and thrive,” Jeremy Snyder, Northwestern band director, said in a statement. “Performing students are no different, and they deserve to be celebrated.”
Complete lineup of bands includes: AtticaCovington, Tri-Central, Maconaquah, Alexandria, Eastern, Lewis Cass, Taylor, Twin Lakes, John Glenn, Western, Lebanon, Pendleton Heights, Plymouth, Lafayette Jefferson, Westfield, Zionsville and Northwestern.
IUK town hall to focus on Hispanic/Latino experience
A virtual town hall hosted by Indiana University Kokomo will detail the experience of Hispanic and Latino people in Indiana and across the country on Sept. 16.
The webinar is open to the public and goes from 3:30 to 5 p.m.
Those interested in attending can register at https://tinyurl.com/24dxyzbt.
Sarah Heath, associate professor of history, will moderate the panel discussion, which includes Raquel Anderson, professor in IU’s Department of Speech, Language, and Hearing Sciences; Luis Fuentes-Rohwer, professor of law at the Maurer School of Law; Maria Quiroz-Southwood, education program director for the Indiana Latino Institute (ILI), and Judith Rodriquez, assistant professor of Afro-Latinx Studies, IU Department of African American and African Diaspora Studies; assistant professor of Latino Studies.
The town hall is the fourth of IUK’s Community Conversation series. Previous discussions have focused on Black and Asian American Pacific Islander communities, as well as voting.
