About 50% of Northwestern students wearing masks

A week after the Northwestern school board voted to require masks, while giving parents the option to opt out, about 50% of students have masked up.

Superintendent Kristen Bilkey said during Thursday’s board meeting there are more students wearing masks at the middle and high school levels.

“It was noticeable to me,” she said.

Additionally, there were no new quarantined students this week.

Northwestern band invite slated for Sept. 18

Fifteen bands will compete in the fourth annual Northwestern Marching Band Invitational on Sept. 18.

The competition begins at 3:50 p.m. at Northwestern Tiger Field with the playing of the national anthem.

COVID-19 restrictions hindered or canceled many competitions last year. This year’s invitational is expected to be a full contest.

I know personally that music has been an overwhelmingly positive part of so many people’s lives in recovering from the pandemic, and I am certain that continued endeavors in the arts will only help us to recover and thrive,” Jeremy Snyder, Northwestern band director, said in a statement. “Performing students are no different, and they deserve to be celebrated.”

Complete lineup of bands includes: AtticaCovington, Tri-Central, Maconaquah, Alexandria, Eastern, Lewis Cass, Taylor, Twin Lakes, John Glenn, Western, Lebanon, Pendleton Heights, Plymouth, Lafayette Jefferson, Westfield, Zionsville and Northwestern.

IUK town hall to focus on Hispanic/Latino experience

A virtual town hall hosted by Indiana University Kokomo will detail the experience of Hispanic and Latino people in Indiana and across the country on Sept. 16.

The webinar is open to the public and goes from 3:30 to 5 p.m.

Those interested in attending can register at https://tinyurl.com/24dxyzbt.

Sarah Heath, associate professor of history, will moderate the panel discussion, which includes Raquel Anderson, professor in IU’s Department of Speech, Language, and Hearing Sciences; Luis Fuentes-Rohwer, professor of law at the Maurer School of Law; Maria Quiroz-Southwood, education program director for the Indiana Latino Institute (ILI), and Judith Rodriquez, assistant professor of Afro-Latinx Studies, IU Department of African American and African Diaspora Studies; assistant professor of Latino Studies.

The town hall is the fourth of IUK’s Community Conversation series. Previous discussions have focused on Black and Asian American Pacific Islander communities, as well as voting.

IUK celebrates August graduates

One hundred and nineteen students earned degrees from Indiana University Kokomo in August.

They include the following:

Aimee Rene Barnes of Kokomo

Tabitha Blincoe of Kokomo

Peggy Diane Brown of Peru

Conner Buck of Kokomo

Kathleen Chandler of Kokomo

Carrissa Jane Cripe of Greentown

Hung V. Doan of Kokomo

Clayton J. Douglass of Kokomo

Michael N. Duke of Russiaville

Gabrielle Dunkin of Kokomo

Gabriela Marie Dwiggins of Kokomo

Labrea M. Ellis of Kokomo

Joshua Glen Fisher of Kokomo

Megan Marie Gaines of Kokomo

Jamie Nicole Gassoway of Kokomo

Grant Wayne Gaylor of Kokomo

Monica Renee Graves of Kokomo

Brandon Hearn Hargraves of Kokomo

Shantel Lynn Hollingsworth of Greentown

Warren D. Holloman Sr. of Kokomo

Nicolas Alexander Huff of Kokomo

Kelsey Humphrey of Kokomo

Jeremy Owen Jakes of Kokomo

Emily Kathleen Jarvis of Kokomo

Kelsey Nicole Jones of Kokomo

Nathan Krisher of Peru

Sydne R. Leary of Bunker Hill

Elise M. Leonard of Sharpsville

Shanna Marie Mannion of Kokomo

Tatum Vere Manton of Kokomo

Chase Allen Ogle of Peru

Tabitha Joan Pelgen of Kokomo

Shannon L. Pickett of Sharpsville

Melissa Dawn Pruitt of Kokomo

Casey Elizabeth Ray of Peru

Hunter Reynolds of Tipton

Tisha Marie Riggleman of Kokomo

Erika B. Rose of Peru

Hayley Marie Ross of Peru

Grace Morgan Russell of Windfall

Dalton Roy Ryan of Kokomo

Jacob Schill of Windfall

Allison Nicole Shannon of Kokomo

Mason C. Shepherd of Russiaville

Brittany Marie Siscel of Russiaville

Logan Gage Smith of Kokomo

Elizabeth Sokeland of Kokomo

Shelby Claire Waymire of Kokomo

Avery Erna Withrow of Peru

