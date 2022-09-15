Eastern, Berrycomm strike deal
GREENTOWN — Eastern Howard School Corporation agreed Tuesday to let local internet provider Berrycomm build a small facility on the school campus.
The small “hut,” to be built near the softball diamonds, will aid the company as it builds a nearly 53-mile fiberoptic ring around Howard County, to expand high-speed internet access to rural citizens.
In return, Berrycomm agreed to extend Eastern’s existing fiberoptic line at the high school to the off-campus athletic complex, for about $8,000, an 81% discount.
Extending the fiber to the athletic complex will provide internet to the new concession building, currently under construction, as well as aid future development at the 40 acre site on the eastern side of South 850 East.
Berrycomm is working on a similar agreement with Northwestern for a facility on its campus.
Kokomo native earns dean’s list recognition
Grace Bourff of Kokomo was named to the dean’s list for the summer semester at University of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg, Kentucky.
Students eligible for the dean’s list must have a minimum grade point average of 3.5 and enrolled in at least 12 credit hours.
Aimee Romero 5K registration open
GREENTOWN — Registration is open for the Aimee Romero Memorial Cupcake 5K Run/Walk.
The event will take place Oct. 1 at 421 S. Harrison St., Greentown.
A fun run for kids age 12 and under starts at 5 p.m. and costs $30 per person. The run/walk begins at 6 p.m. and costs $45.
Register at https://tinyurl.com/2p8rp9tk. Last day to register is Sept. 27.
The 5K was established in 2021 following the death of Romero in a domestic violence murder-suicide. Funds raised go to Aimee’s Hope Foundation, which gives assistance to domestic violence survivors. Money raised also goes toward the Aimee Romero Scholarship Fund.
IWU scholarships available for leadership certificate
Indiana Wesleyan University is offering a $250 scholarship for its certificate of nonprofit leadership.
The program is available through the Kokomo Thriving Center, IWU’s local branch.
The $250 scholarship gets students half off tuition.
Register at https://tinyurl.com/w5jvb2yw. Use code “Kokomo250” for the discount.
The six-week program begins Sept. 20 and will meet on Tuesday evenings.
Tipton names new assistant principals
TIPTON — Tipton schools has new assistant principals at the elementary and high school.
Joel Larrison is the new assistant principal at Tipton Elementary. New to Tipton, this is his first administration role. He previously taught in Beech Grove and Westfield.
Larrison replaces Caylie Dicken as the elementary assistant principal.
Tom Lyday is the new high school assistant principal, stepping in for Craig Leach, who is now high school principal.
Lyday was most recently with Anderson Community Schools, where he held a variety of positions, including teacher, coach, athletic director and assistant principal.
