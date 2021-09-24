Ivy Tech offering express enrollment next week
Students can enroll and sign up for classes at Ivy Tech Community College during an express enrollment event starting Monday.
From 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Friday, prospective students can receive assistance, meet with an advisor and register for classes. No appointment is needed, and walk-ins are welcome.
Ivy Tech is offering Ivy+ all year long, a new tuition model that includes free textbooks and a fixed tuition price for students taking 12 or more credits.
Classes begin Oct. 20.
Ivy Tech Logansport to show film on immigration
LOGANSPORT — Ivy Tech Logansport will host a screening of “The Infiltrators,” part of its observance of Hispanic/Latinx Heritage Month at 5:30 p.m. Monday.
Based on true events, “The Infiltrators” is about a group of undocumented children — Dreamers — who purposefully get detained by U.S. Border Patrol and are put into a for-profit detention center.
The film, which won two awards at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival, features real documentary footage along with reenactments.
Following the movie, there will be a virtual question-and-answer session with the filmmakers.
Those interested in attending should RSVP online at https://link.ivytech.edu/moviereg and indicate whether they are planning to attend in person or virtually. Those attending in person will receive a boxed dinner from Boardwalk Café; those attending virtually will receive a link to log into the presentation.
Tri-Central junior class hosting movie night
SHARPSVILLE — The Tri-Central junior class will host a showing of “Halloweentown” at 7:15 p.m. Oct. 2.
The movie will be shown at the high school gym. Doors at 6:30 p.m.
Cost is $5 for adults and $3 for students. Children age 3 and younger are admitted free.
Popcorn, candy and soda will be available for purchase.
