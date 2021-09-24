Ivy Tech offering express enrollment next week

Students can enroll and sign up for classes at Ivy Tech Community College during an express enrollment event starting Monday.

From 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Friday, prospective students can receive assistance, meet with an advisor and register for classes. No appointment is needed, and walk-ins are welcome.

Ivy Tech is offering Ivy+ all year long, a new tuition model that includes free textbooks and a fixed tuition price for students taking 12 or more credits.

Classes begin Oct. 20.

Ivy Tech Logansport to show film on immigration

LOGANSPORT — Ivy Tech Logansport will host a screening of “The Infiltrators,” part of its observance of Hispanic/Latinx Heritage Month at 5:30 p.m. Monday.

Based on true events, “The Infiltrators” is about a group of undocumented children — Dreamers — who purposefully get detained by U.S. Border Patrol and are put into a for-profit detention center.

The film, which won two awards at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival, features real documentary footage along with reenactments.

Following the movie, there will be a virtual question-and-answer session with the filmmakers.

Those interested in attending should RSVP online at https://link.ivytech.edu/moviereg and indicate whether they are planning to attend in person or virtually. Those attending in person will receive a boxed dinner from Boardwalk Café; those attending virtually will receive a link to log into the presentation.

Tri-Central junior class hosting movie night

SHARPSVILLE — The Tri-Central junior class will host a showing of “Halloweentown” at 7:15 p.m. Oct. 2.

The movie will be shown at the high school gym. Doors at 6:30 p.m.

Cost is $5 for adults and $3 for students. Children age 3 and younger are admitted free.

Popcorn, candy and soda will be available for purchase.

