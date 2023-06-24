Western High School graduate and University of Indianapolis student Arianna Shanks competed for Miss Indiana last weekend in Zionsville.
Shanks made it to the state competition, a preliminary of Miss America, by winning Miss Banks of the Wabash in November.
Shanks was 19 when she competed at Miss Banks of the Wabash, making her the youngest contestant. She was also one of the youngest contestants at Miss Indiana.
Shanks intends to compete again next year.
Miss Fort Wayne Cydney Bridges was crowned Miss Indiana 2023.
Tipton Nature Center clean up is Saturday
The first of several monthly clean-up sessions for the Tipton Community School Corporation Nature Center is from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday.
The 11-acre outdoor classroom is undergoing revitalization efforts, led by Tipton High School science teacher Joe Gosnell and 2021 THS grad Tera Gotschall.
The Nature Center hasn't been used since spring 2020. Tipton students and teachers helped cut back brush and clean up trash this spring.
Those interested in attending Saturday or a future clean-up event should contact Gotschall at terangotschall@gmail.com.
This week's school board meetings
Maconaquah School Board meets at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the administration building, 7932 S. Strawtown Pike, Bunker Hill.
Local students receive college academic honors
The following area students were named to their college's or university's dean list (or a similar academic achievement list):
Belmont University
Grace Guerre of Kokomo
Madelyn Duncan of Kokomo
Ian McDonough of Tipton
University of the Cumberlands
Grace Bourff of Kokomo
DePauw University
Logan Julian of Windfall
Evansville University
Jordan Bradley of Kokomo
Mason Taylor of Peru
Zebediah Williams of Kokomo
Indiana University
Chloe Lake, Maconaquah graduate
Manchester University
Shaina Brown of Peru
McKenzie Enright of Tipton
Mackenzie Hoover of Tipton
Bailey Keim of Denver
Rebekah Milburn of Peru
Ian Parslow of Kokomo
Alyssa Pfeil of Denver
Brayden Scering of Kokomo
Conner Shaffer of Peru
Emily Smith of Tipton
Audbriana Turnbow of Peru
James Walsh of Peru
Brynn Woolley of Peru
Olivet Nazarene University
Elijah Edwards of Kokomo
Jacob Lukowiak of Greentown
Trine University (dean's list)
Michael Chandler of Peru
Matthew Edison of Russiaville
Ryan Smith of Peru
Karley Trine of Kokomo
Kiley Trine of Kokomo
St. Mary's College
Clare Mula of Kokomo
Mariana Taskey of Kokomo
Southern New Hampshire University (dean's list)
Keith Harris of Kokomo
Southern New Hampshire University (president's list)
Kaely Leary of Kokomo
Adam Liehr of Peru
Harmony Nixon of Tipton
Mathew Witty of Kokomo
Trine University (president's list)
Kennedy Huckeby of Kokomo
Arie Lowe of Kokomo
Molly Nord of Bunker Hill
Joseph Packard of Kokomo
Chase Seifert of Peru
Clay Wilson of Kokomo
Trine University (vice president's list)
Greysen Spohn of Peru
Wabash College
Braeden Bryant of Kokomo
Cooper Jarvis of Kokomo
Area students graduate from college
The following area student graduated from their respective college or university:
University of Alabama
Troy Lingelbaugh of Kokomo
Manchester University
Abby Bechtel of Kokomo
Shelbi Corlett of Kokomo
Mackenzie Faine of Peru
Mackenzie Hoover of Tipton
Bailey Keim of Denver
William Mikesell of Macy
Ian Parslow of Kokomo
Trine University
Riley McGuire of Macy
Jacob Myers of Kokomo
Kiley Trine of Kokomo
