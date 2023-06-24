Arianna Shanks competes at Miss Indiana

Arianna Shanks, a Western High School graduate, competed in last weekend’s Miss Indiana competition in Zionsville.

 Provided photo

Western High School graduate and University of Indianapolis student Arianna Shanks competed for Miss Indiana last weekend in Zionsville. 

Shanks made it to the state competition, a preliminary of Miss America, by winning Miss Banks of the Wabash in November.

Shanks was 19 when she competed at Miss Banks of the Wabash, making her the youngest contestant. She was also one of the youngest contestants at Miss Indiana. 

Shanks intends to compete again next year. 

Miss Fort Wayne Cydney Bridges was crowned Miss Indiana 2023. 

Tipton Nature Center clean up is Saturday

The first of several monthly clean-up sessions for the Tipton Community School Corporation Nature Center is from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday. 

The 11-acre outdoor classroom is undergoing revitalization efforts, led by Tipton High School science teacher Joe Gosnell and 2021 THS grad Tera Gotschall. 

The Nature Center hasn't been used since spring 2020. Tipton students and teachers helped cut back brush and clean up trash this spring. 

Those interested in attending Saturday or a future clean-up event should contact Gotschall at terangotschall@gmail.com.

This week's school board meetings

Maconaquah School Board meets at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the administration building, 7932 S. Strawtown Pike, Bunker Hill.

Local students receive college academic honors

The following area students were named to their college's or university's dean list (or a similar academic achievement list):

Belmont University

Grace Guerre of Kokomo

Madelyn Duncan of Kokomo

Ian McDonough of Tipton

University of the Cumberlands

Grace Bourff of Kokomo

DePauw University

Logan Julian of Windfall

Evansville University

Jordan Bradley of Kokomo

Mason Taylor of Peru

Zebediah Williams of Kokomo

Indiana University

Chloe Lake, Maconaquah graduate

Manchester University

Shaina Brown of Peru

McKenzie Enright of Tipton

Mackenzie Hoover of Tipton

Bailey Keim of Denver

Rebekah Milburn of Peru

Ian Parslow of Kokomo

Alyssa Pfeil of Denver

Brayden Scering of Kokomo

Conner Shaffer of Peru

Emily Smith of Tipton

Audbriana Turnbow of Peru

James Walsh of Peru

Brynn Woolley of Peru

Olivet Nazarene University

Elijah Edwards of Kokomo

Jacob Lukowiak of Greentown

Trine University (dean's list)

Michael Chandler of Peru

Matthew Edison of Russiaville

Ryan Smith of Peru

Karley Trine of Kokomo

Kiley Trine of Kokomo

St. Mary's College

Clare Mula of Kokomo

Mariana Taskey of Kokomo

Southern New Hampshire University (dean's list)

Keith Harris of Kokomo

Southern New Hampshire University (president's list)

Kaely Leary of Kokomo

Adam Liehr of Peru

Harmony Nixon of Tipton

Mathew Witty of Kokomo

Trine University (president's list)

Kennedy Huckeby of Kokomo

Arie Lowe of Kokomo

Molly Nord of Bunker Hill

Joseph Packard of Kokomo

Chase Seifert of Peru

Clay Wilson of Kokomo

Trine University (vice president's list)

Greysen Spohn of Peru

Wabash College

Braeden Bryant of Kokomo

Cooper Jarvis of Kokomo

Area students graduate from college

The following area student graduated from their respective college or university:

University of Alabama

Troy Lingelbaugh of Kokomo

Manchester University

Abby Bechtel of Kokomo

Shelbi Corlett of Kokomo

Mackenzie Faine of Peru

Mackenzie Hoover of Tipton

Bailey Keim of Denver

William Mikesell of Macy

Ian Parslow of Kokomo

Trine University

Riley McGuire of Macy

Jacob Myers of Kokomo

Kiley Trine of Kokomo

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video