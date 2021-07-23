Students named to DePauw University honor roll
The following local students were named to spring semester honor roll at DePauw University, which honors students for achieving at least a 3.4 GPA:
Chase Epp of Russiaville
Luke Stoker of Tipton
Local students graduate from college
The following students graduated this spring from their respective institutions:
Renaud Chauret, of Kokomo, Rochester Institute of Technology
Keagan James, of Kokomo, Illinois Wesleyan University
Co-Alliance awards scholarships to area students
Three area seniors received $1,000 scholarships from Co-Alliance Cooperative, Inc.
Madyson Baxter of Northwestern High School, Camden Calloway of Tipton High School and Kenadie Fernung of Tri-Central High School were among 41 high school seniors to receive a Solutions Scholarship, which goes to students who have a passion for and plan to study agriculture in college.
Indiana Bond Bank returns money to Eastern, Kokomo schools
Indiana Bond Bank reimbursed 29 school districts, including Eastern and Kokomo, for interest paid on tax anticipation warrants during the pandemic.
Schools issued tax anticipation warrants through the bank to cover COVID-19-related cash flow issues. A tax anticipation warrant is a way to borrow against future property tax draws.
In total, the bank reimbursed school districts $348,175 in interest paid. They reimbursement was through state pandemic relief funds the bank received.
A news release stated most schools basically received a no-cost, no-interest loan because initial financing rolled all costs into the interest rate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.