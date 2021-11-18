Ivy Tech's Circle of Ivy raises money for local projects
Ivy Tech's women philanthropy group, Circle of Ivy, announced last week it had raised $209,713 to go toward projects statewide that aim to remove barriers to higher education and for student success.
The local Circle of Ivy group, made up of 103 members from the Kokomo, Logansport, Peru, Rochester, Pulaski and Tipton raised $13,950. The group is the largest "circle" in the state.
The funds will go toward local projects, including helping students complete a degree or technical certification while in high school. These students are not yet eligible for financial aid.
Others projects include the Minority Student Enrichment Initiative by the Kokomo Diversity Committee. This will offer activities and experiences to expose students to other cultures.
Funding will also be used to increase enrollment in Logansport's welding program and cover the cost of submitting a background check, drug screening and immunization records needed for healthcare specialist students.
Tipton band walnut pickup raises $1,000
TIPTON – The Tipton High School Band Department's walnut pickup raised $1,000 for band instruments and materials.
People in the Tipton community signed up to have students in the band pickup walnuts on their property.
