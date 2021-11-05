Eastern Drama Club to perform ‘Father of the Bride’
GREENTOWN — The Eastern High School Drama Club will perform “Father of the Bride” on Friday, Nov. 12, and Saturday, Nov. 13.
Friday’s performance begins at 7 p.m. and Saturday’s starts at 2 p.m.
Tickets are $7 and can be purchased at eastern.booktix.com.
Marching Titans come up short at semi-state
The Taylor High School Marching Band saw their season end at semi-state on Saturday, Oct. 30.
The Marching Titans finished as one of the top 20 teams in their class.
During the season, they racked up a number of awards, including Best Guard, Outstanding Percussion, Outstanding Visual Performance, Outstanding Music Performance, Outstanding General Effect, Fan Favorite, First Place, Second Place and two Indiana State School Music Association gold ratings.
Area schools receive FCC funding
Four Howard County school corporations were recipients of funding from the Federal Communications Commission.
Eastern, Kokomo, Northwestern and Western schools all received funding from the Emergency Connectivity Fund Program.
The FCC has committed more than $2 billion to schools and libraries through the fund, which provides connected devices and broadband connections, according to a news release.
The fund was created to support schools, and libraries provide the necessary resources for remote learning.
Eastern received $47,411.50, Kokomo received $194,794, Northwestern got $48,716.64 and Western received $9,003.
Indiana schools and libraries have received more than $36 million in funding.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.