BUNKER HILL — Law enforcement has determined there are no credible threats to Miami County schools after school administrators were notified of a possible threat earlier this week.
School administrators from each Miami County school and law enforcement officers, including from Peru Police Department, Indiana State Police and Miami County Sheriff’s Department, plus school resource officers, met Wednesday morning to discuss the alleged threats.
Law enforcement officials said the threat was a “national, unspecified threat,” according to a news release. Officers at Wednesday’s meeting told the Kokomo Tribune there is no credible local threat to either Maconaquah, North Miami or Peru schools.
Threat assessments were conducted at each school.
“I think we feel safe and confident,” said Peru Superintendent Sam Watkins.
In a message to parents Tuesday night, Maconaquah said its school resource officer Wayne Ives looked into the alleged threats by scouring social media and found no evidence indicating any local threats.
While threats directed toward schools aren’t new, they have become more frequent since the Nov. 30 shooting that killed four students at Oxford High School in Michigan.
This most recent threat may have originated on the social media app TikTok.
A news report stated that school administrators at Harford County Public Schools in Maryland were tipped off about a similarly vague threat. This threat was made against all schools in the United States for this Friday.
In its message sent to parents Tuesday evening, Maconaquah said the initial reports they received was about a school shooting planned for Friday.
Law enforcement in Maryland came to the same conclusion those did locally on Wednesday — no evidence the threat was locally credible.
School will continue as normal for the rest of the week in Miami County, but there will be increased police presence at all schools.
Many of the officers at Wednesday’s meeting have children who attend school in the county. They all said they have no intention of keeping their children home this week.
“The parents can make their best decision for what’s right for their kid,” said Jamey Callane, Maconaquah superintendent.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.