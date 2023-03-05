Eastern High School will play host to the longest-running scholastic county music festival Wednesday.
The Howard County Music Festival starts at 7:30 p.m. in Eastern High School’s main gym, {span}421 S. Harrison St., Greentown.{/span}
The annual event brings students from Eastern, Northwestern, Taylor and Western high schools together for joint performances. Choir students from each school perform together. The band students from each school also perform together. The combined choir kicks things off and will be followed by the combined band.
Wednesday’s festival will feature the debut of commissioned piece “Maestro” that will be performed by band students. The piece is an ode to the career of former Eastern band director Chuck Whorwell, who led the band from 1962 to 1975.
Whorwell was a fan of clarinets, and “Maestro” features a 16-bar clarinet solo.
“That’s just gorgeously done,” Andrew Sloniker, director for the Eastern Comet Command band, said. “I think it’s going to be the highlight of the festival.”
Individual high school bands and choirs rehearse music in the weeks leading up to the festival. All four high schools rehearse together and work with guest clinicians ahead of the festival.
Students rehearse for four hours before their actual performances on festival day.
Between the 165 band members and about 300 choir students, more than 400 high school students will perform Wednesday.
Karol Evenson, choir director for Eastern High School, said the audience is in for a great night of music.
“I am looking forward to the excitement of all the county music students being together to perform all the music selections,” she said in an email. “It is wonderful to see all of the county choral and band students coming together after two months of rehearsing in their own schools to now hear all the voices and instruments all together.”
For band students, the Howard County Music Festival is an opportunity to experience a “big-band feel,” Sloniker said.
“The audience gets to see and hear that,” he said. “It’s something you just don’t see every day.”
Tickets will be available at the door and are $6 for adults are $6 and $4 for students.
The host of the Howard County Music Festival rotates between the four high schools. Northwestern High School will host next year.
