Students and teachers at Acacia Academy will be in a new building when classes begin next fall.
The private Christian school will move this summer to Fairfield Christian Church in Oakford. The move to Fairfield Christian Church will happen in July. The first day of school is Aug. 9.
A new location had been a conversation for awhile, according to Acacia Academy’s Head of School Rob Hoshaw. Those talks ramped up during this school year.
One day, he passed by Fairfield Christian Church. A few conversations with the church later, and Acacia had a new home.
The church had previously built an academic wing previously in hopes of starting its own school, Hoshaw said, but those plans never materialized.
It ended up being a good fit for both the church and Acacia Academy.
“It really is an amazing opportunity for all,” Hoshaw said.
The headmaster said there is more space at the new location, particularly outside.
Acacia Academy has been housed at Main Street United Methodist Church since its inception in 2009. The school is not affiliated with any church and does not accept public funding.
Acacia teaches grades kindergarten through eighth, specializing in classical Christian education. This form of teaching uses a model known as the trivium — grammar, logic and rhetoric.
Trivium is part of a liberal arts education.
The school’s name is based on Isaiah 41:19-20, which says “I will put in the desert the acacia … so that people may see and know, may consider and understand, that the hand of the Lord has done this.”
Acacia is a tree that grows in the desert, made possible by its long root systems. Hoshaw and the school lean into the root metaphor.
“Same deep roots, new address,” he said.
Students learn language skills by reading classical works, studying both English and Latin. Biblical worldview and teachings are incorporated into the curriculum.
Acacia students also learn how different subjects, such as art, history, music, etc., are connected. This is another aspect of a liberal arts education.
Acacia had 70 students for the 2022-23 school year, from Howard, Miami, Cass, Clinton and Tipton counties. There are about 15 students per grade. Hoshaw said 70% of students require financial assistance.
Schools officials hope the new location brings in more students. Magdalene Mastin, who heads up fundraising and development for Acacia, said some Tipton County families have been interested in the past but don’t because of the drive.
“The location allows us to grow our service area,” she said. “I’m hopeful we will see more families.”
Though the school is now south of Kokomo, its location near U.S. 31 shouldn’t impact the drive too much for families located in Cass and Miami counties.
The Rev. Julia Pritchett-Gonzales of Main Street United Methodist Church said the church is determining how to best use thespace that will be vacated with Acacia leaving.
“We’re looking into our mission and seeing what works for us,” she said.
