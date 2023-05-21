RUSSIAVILLE — The transition to middle school for Western fifth graders can be an intimidating one.
There’s a whole new building to learn, the lockers have combination locks on them and fifth graders go from being the top dogs at the Western Intermediate School to the youngest at Western Middle School.
Learning the layout of the building is probably the most intimidating part for incoming sixth graders. Each grade, sixth, seventh and eighth, is in a different hallway. Each is U-shaped and symmetrical, but for wide-eyed sixth graders on the first day of school, it can feel like a maze.
“I think that was the most scary thing,” said eighth grader Addison Cline. “You really don’t know your way around the building.”
Cline spent part of her morning during a recent school day giving tours of the middle school to fifth graders.
She took them through the main office, each hallway, the library and lunchroom.
“Teachers are all nice,” Cline told the students. “They help you out with anything you’re having trouble with.”
Cline is part of the middle school’s Ambassador Club, composed of students in sixth, seventh and eighth grade. The club promotes positivity and inclusiveness through numerous activities during the school year.
Activities include chalk talk, where students write positive messages on the sidewalks leading into school, blanket giveaways to “wrap up in kindness,” operating Panther Closet, a clothing pantry, and making happy birthday signs for students’ lockers.
“I’ve seen kids’ faces light up when they see the happy birthday sign on their locker,” said Chylene Price, the middle school counselor.
Ambassadors also do activities during Teacher Appreciation Week, Disabilities Awareness Week and the drug awareness Red Ribbon Week.
But Lunch Buddies, where Ambassadors have lunch with special education students, might be the club’s favorite activity.
“It gives them opportunities to make more friends,” said Abigail Tupa, a seventh grade Ambassador.
“They are so funny, too,” added eighth grader Caitlin Carpenter.
Price started the Ambassador group after she came to Western, about eight years ago. Her goal was to create a culture of kindness at the middle school.
“We have lot of kids in our school that are kind and helpful,” she said. “I just felt like it could be beneficial and perpetuate that idea in middle school.”
Students are nominated by their teacher. There are about 15 to 20 Ambassadors at each grade level.
Ambassadors learn to work together as a team, develop soft skills by talking to others and serve as role models to other students.
“I like to put smiles on peoples’ faces,” Cline said.
The tours for fifth graders was part of orientation for the incoming sixth grade class. Western has a website for orientation, too. It includes videos on how to open a locker.
Tours aren’t reserved for incoming sixth graders. Ambassadors also give tours to any new student at Western Middle School.
The activities the club does continues to grow.
As Cline finished giving the fifth graders a tour, she fielded questions.
The Ambassadors like to mention middle school comes with more freedom, no more walking in lines and classes complete more projects.
Students who gave tours were sure to note how lunch seating works. This is a big deal and a passionate topic for the kids.
The cafeteria has a few booths students can sit at. These are the most coveted seats.
“You have to run to get one,” said eighth grader Madison Yentes.
Lunch seating changes every nine weeks, which gives different students the opportunity to grab one of the booths.
But it doesn’t always work that way.
“The same people get the booths every time,” Yentes said. “I know people with good attitudes who deserve it, and they don’t get it.”
Price appreciates her group of Ambassadors. They are the drivers of the school’s culture.
“They created the atmosphere, the environment here,” Price said.
