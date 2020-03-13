*We are tracking any school closings due to concerns of COVID-19. Any closings will be posted below:
Peru Community Schools
On Friday, Peru School Community Schools Superintendent Sam Watkins released a letter on Facebook announcing Peru schools would close starting March 16, in an effort to fight the spread of COVID-19.
Effective Thursday, March 12, all extra-curricular, co-curricular, events, practices and activities at school buildings/district have been canceled until Monday, April 6th.
Schools will be closed from March 16 – 20, and there will be e-learning March 16 – 19. There will be no e-learning or school Friday, March 20.
During spring break, March 23 – April 3, school will be closed and only essential personnel will be required in buildings.
The decision was mad under the advice of Miami County Health Department Director Dr. Christi Redmon
“Please be aware that these precautions are being taken to reduce or limit our community’s exposure to the virus,” Watkins said in the letter.
The corporation will share additional information regarding e-learning, lunch plans and procedures, as well as other important updates over the next couple of days.
