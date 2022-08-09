All Howard County schools saw some increases in ILEARN passing rates compared to last year.
A higher percentage of students in grades three through eight passed the mathematics portion of the standardized test at all five districts, compared to last year. Four out of five districts saw improved passing rates on the English/language arts portion of the test and improved rates in students who passed both math and English.
ILEARN also includes a science test for fourth and sixth graders as well as a social studies test for fifth graders. The English and math portions on the test usually receive the most attention as all third through eighth grade students take these each year.
The results are an improvement from 2021, when scores were hampered by the pandemic. They’re also in line with statewide results.
Across Indiana, 41.2% passed the English part of ILEARN, 39.4% passed math and 30.2% passed both. They’re all increases from last year, though still below pre-pandemic proficiency rates.
Improving reading and math abilities of students was a focus for area schools last year.
Schools utilized grants, after-school programs and pandemic relief funding to add staff to address the shortfalls in math and reading.
The uptick in test scores seems to indicate the work teachers and staff put in last year has helped students, though ILEARN remains just one data point for school officials.
Here’s how each Howard County school fared on ILEARN:
Kokomo
Corporation-wide passing rates for English, math and students who passed both at Kokomo schools all increased by 3% or better.
More than 29% of Kokomo third through eighth graders were proficient or better on the English portion of the exam. For math, 26.1% students passed.
Nearly 19% of students passed both portions, an improvement over last year’s 15.8% proficient rate.
Of note is Bon Air Middle School, where passing rates for English and math both improved.
The middle school is part of Kokomo’s transformation zone — along with Bon Air Elementary and Pettit Park Elementary. The transformation zone is a multi-year improvement project for the three schools aimed at bettering student academics and test scores.
Students at the three schools have longer school days and an extended school year, compared to the rest of the district.
Assessments track student progress throughout the year. These tests show where a student excels and where they need improvement. They help teachers address student needs in real time.
The longer school days and school year ensure teachers have time to help students where they need it most.
“We were expecting to grow and were super excited when the scores came in,” said Amanda Landrum, principal at Bon Air Middle School. “The systems we have here are doing exactly what we expected them to do.”
Eastern
Eastern was the anomaly of the five county schools as it saw a decrease in the percentage of students who passed both the English and math tests.
The proficiency rate among students passing both portions fell from 30.1% to 28.1% this year. There was also a 4% decrease in English, however math increased by 1.2%.
More than 65% of Eastern third graders were proficient or better in math, however the rate steadily declined in grades fourth through eighth. The trend isn’t uncommon, though. Math questions increase in complexity the older a student gets, often requiring multiple steps to complete the problem.
Superintendent Keith Richie said he isn’t concerned about the scores, though staff worked in the spring to vertically integrate math curriculum at the elementary and middle school levels.
Curriculum will build on itself and make the transition to the next grade more seamless. For example, fourth grade math will build upon what students learned in third grade.
“That’s one of our biggest things we are doing to help our scores,” Richie said.
Northwestern
Northwestern utilized both summer school and after-school programs to help its students catch up in reading and math.
Those initiatives seem to have paid off as English and math ILEARN scores rose this year, with 49% and 49.9% proficiency rates, respectively. More students passed both portions of the test, too.
“It is a recognition of how hard our teachers, students, school board and parents work together to achieve success, but it’s also important to let our students know they mean more to us than an ILEARN score,” middle school principal James Bishir said via email.
Taylor
Taylor bumped up its ILEARN scores from 2021 with district-wide increases in math and English.
Nineteen percent of students were proficient on the English portion last year. This year, more than 23% of students hit that mark.
Math scores were lower but were still an improvement over last year; 16.8% versus 15.2% in 2021.
“Growth means they are learning and that what we are doing is working,” Heather Hord, middle school principal, said in an email. “We have stayed the course before, during and in the almost post-Covid era and know we have to in order to continue to make up for student learning loss.”
Nearly 11% of students passed both portions of ILEARN, another increase from last year.
Hord said the standardized test gives educators another data point to consider, but at the end of the day it is one among many.
“There are so many other important pieces throughout the school year for students in their learning and other areas to show growth and the test is just one area,” Hord said. “We use the data from the test to help guide our instruction and interventions with all of our students at the start of the year.”
Western
Western sported the best ILEARN scores in Howard County a year ago, and that remained the case in 2022.
The school district was the only one in Howard County to surpass the 50% mark with district-wide proficiency rates, both in English and math. Forty-one percent of students passed both.
They’re across-the-board improvements from last year, a testament to the work put in by teachers and students, according to assistant superintendent Barrett Bates.
“Our staff has done an outstanding job identifying those critical areas of improvement and then working with our kids one-on-one to help bridge the gap,” Bates said via email. “It is safe to say that we are all impressed with improving scores, especially when you factor in COVID. This coming school year, our focus is even more important in bringing those students towards their grade-level peers in the wake of COVID.”
