Indiana University Kokomo is undertaking a new phase of a fundraising campaign to bring an $8.4 million student event center and gym to the campus.
The $3 million "Believe. Build. Belong." campaign was announced this week during a press conference at the university's Hunt Hall.
“As we begin this year, we also need to begin letting our community know that we are still in need of funds to finish the building itself,” said IUK Chancellor Susan Sciame-Giesecke. “So because of the growth we’ve experienced over the past several years we’re funding most of the building here at Indiana University Kokomo, but we need help from the community to complete the building.”
The university is on its way to the $3 million philanthropic goal, having raised $1.325 million through pledges and gifts. Now entering the public phase, Halperin encouraged those interested in donating to the campaign to visit iuk.edu/eventscenter.
Halperin thanked the donors in attendance, including Howard County Community Foundation President Greg Aaron. The foundation awarded a $100,000 matching grant to IUK, which was matched within two months.
“It’s a great project that will benefit Howard County and a lot of surrounding counties,” Aaron said.
UK Athletic Director Greg Cooper called the facility something “near to my heart” as it will bring athletic events home.
“We are in the ninth year of existence and we have not played a single event on our campus at home, so this will be a great opportunity to keep our student athletes on campus … and bring a sense of vibrancy to campus that has grown immensely with the athletics addition but will also be amplified with the addition of this building,” he said.
Cooper said he is “energized by the possibilities” the new building will bring, including a new space for intramural sports.
“My hope is this building brings a true recreational and social home for all of our students as well,” he said.
Multiple donors were in attendance for the announcment, including Cliff Hunt, who coached IUK Knights Basketball from 1981-1991, and Kim LaFollette, representing Community First Bank.
The chancellor noted the project meets the need of accommodating the growing athletics program while also providing event space for the students and community for concerts, speakers and intellectual stimulation.
As progress moves on, the hope is the gym portion will be ready to host the first home volleyball game in the fall.
IUK Director of Physical Facilities John Sarber said progress has been going well and is glad so many local contractors and services were part of the construction process such as RL Turner Contracting, Quality Plumbing and Heat, Stelko Electric and Graves Sheet Metal.
In December, the city gave $250,000 to the university for the new facility.
“The council members and I believe this is an important addition to the campus, and we want to make sure it’s completed,” said former Kokomo Mayor Greg Goodnight in a media release announcing the contribution.
“The Student Activities and Events Center will be an asset not only for IU Kokomo, but for the city.”
The new facility will be IUK’s first new building in 20 years, the last being Hunt Hall.
The university will still be using the downtown gym it currently uses for basketball and volleyball. When construction is complete, the old gym will be used for intramural sports and in case multiple events take place at the same time, they will have the second gym as backup.
Completion is expected in fall 2020, to celebrate IU’s Bicentennial and IU Kokomo’s 75th anniversary.
For more information about IU Kokomo’s Student Activities and Events Center, visit iuk.edu/eventscenter.
