Central Middle International School will be hosting its fifth annual international art gala Feb. 29.
This year, the PTA’s primary fundraiser is focused on showcasing the art groups from the middle school.
From 6-9 p.m. the international art gala theme will take guests to Tuscany as they enjoy Tuscan decor, food and take in performances by CMIS students.
There will be live performances from Kokomo Dance Team, Central Jazz Band and orchestra. The Central Drama Department will be performing a scene from their fall musical, “Hairspray.”
“It’s the importance of the community seeing what are school is about,” CMIS Principal Holly Herrera. “Being able to showcase our students and showcasing the efforts that the PTA alongside our staff and students putting together this one night event …”
PTA president Adriene Riggle echoed Herrera’s sentiment and feels an event like this is a great way for those not directly linked with the school to find a way to contribute and have some fun in the process.
Students from the international program will be speaking during the evening.
The evening also features both live and silent auctions with over 30 baskets to bid on. Some of the packages to bid on include a 35-liter YETI cooler, which will be filled with a variety of gift cards and certificates for Kokomo businesses and also a print of CIMS by Patty Host, which is autographed by Reba McEntire.
Another item is a travel bag designed by an Indianapolis company which upcycles discarded materials. The bag is made from Amtrak seats. Inside the bag will be tickets for things to do in Indianapolis such as museums and sporting events.
The students worked together in different communities to help create ideas for baskets to be auctioned. The community gives a way for students of different grade levels to bond while taking part in various activates.
“What’s nice is each student can work together with their teacher to provide something that goes towards raising funds that provides for them in some way,” said academic facilitator Chantel Sullivan.
The PTA has been able to provide items such as laptop sleeves and planners for all of the students. Other things such as trips to the Frozen Sandlot or movies have been funded by the PTA
“They have huge hearts … whatever our students need, they want those needs to be fulfilled,” Sullivan said of the PTA.
Tickets for the event are $25 for a single ticket or $45 for a couple. To purchase them, contact Riggle at CMIS by calling 765-454-7000. Ideally tickets should be purchased by March 24, but Riggle said there could be still some available at the door.
“We’re only able to seat so many, so definitely the earlier the better,” she said.
