DAR Good Citizens Chair Mary Russell with winners Mitchell Wyrick, Rebecca Foesch, Lauren LaFever, Kolbie Lawson and Asher Walden.

The General James Cox Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) has a mission to promote historic preservation, education, and patriotism. These ideals were in evidence on Tuesday, Feb. 11, as the chapter honored five local high school seniors. Each year, the chapter invites the Howard County schools to name their Good Citizens.

Once a student is chosen as the DAR Good Citizen the student is invited to participate in the scholarship portion of the program. This consists of a personal statement and an essay. Student participation in the scholarship portion of the program is optional.

The local seniors honored were:

Mitchell Wyrick from Kokomo High School.

Rebecca Foesch from Taylor High School.

Lauren LaFever from Western High School.

Kolbie Lawson from Northwestern High School.

Asher Walden from Eastern High School.

