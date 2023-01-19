Kokomo, IN (46901)

Today

Windy with rain likely. High around 50F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Windy with on and off snow showers during the evening. Low 31F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Higher wind gusts possible.