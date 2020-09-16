The Distinguished Young Women of Howard County Scholarship Program presented awards and cash scholarships totaling $5,700 Sept. 12 at Cross America in Kokomo.
Claiming the award of Distinguished Young Woman of Howard County for 2021 and receiving a $2,000 cash scholarship was Anissa Washington of Western High School. She also received the interview, self-expression, talent, and be your best self awards, each $300 cash scholarships, for a total of $3,200.
Washington will represent Kokomo and Howard County at the Distinguished Young Women of Indiana Program held in Kokomo in February. Anissa is the daughter of Dr. Lance and Lisa Washington.
First runner-up, receiving a $1,000 cash scholarship, was Sarah Manuel of Western High School. She also won the Scholastic Award, a $300 cash scholarship, for a total of $1,300. Manuel is the daughter of Toby and Rachel Manuel.
Anna Grobengieser of Western High School was named second runner-up, receiving a $500 cash scholarship. She also received the Fitness and Spirit Awards, each $300 cash scholarships, for a total of $1,100. She is the daughter of Thomas and Nancy Grobengieser.
The Peoples’ Choice, voted on by the audience, was Keyton Romero of Eastern High School, who received a $100 Visa gift card. Romero is the daughter of Chase and Aimee Romero.
Returning to the program and performing a vocal solo was Grace Knolinski, graduate of Western High School and the Distinguished Young Woman of Indiana 2020. Knolinski is the daughter of Jamie and Cassandra Knolinski. Also sharing their talents were dancers from Legacy Dance Academy.
National sponsors of Distinguished Young Women of America include Barbara Barrington Jones Family Foundation, Master Boat Builders, Encore Rehabilitation, Shoe Station, Gant Travel Management, Wellington and Bonnie Coffeen, Regions Financial Corporation, Jostens, and Alabama Media Group.
For more information about Distinguished Young Women, visit www.DistinguishedYW.org.
Howard County girls that will graduate in 2022 who would like to participate in next year’s local program may visit the website listed above and sign up now for the Kokomo/Howard County program.
