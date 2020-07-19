A rainy day couldn’t bring down the joy found inside the Eastern High School gym. After months of anticipation, doubt and hope, the EHS class of 2020 finally had their graduation ceremony together.
Much like many of the students gathered in front of her, salutatorian Grace Hubbard didn’t think she would be spending a Sunday afternoon in July inside her high school gym. But as she sat there in the gym, realized how much she missed this. She told her classmates that while they may feel unprepared, or not quite ready for the next phase of life; it’s time to turn the page and close the chapter on their time at EHS.
“A lot of us are wishing we could do it one last time … but if this year has taught us anything, it’s that nothing is ever certain and you never know when it will be your one last time,” she said.
“The pause button is not an option for us class of 2020, life is too short and there is simply too much to be done to not press play.”
One student not pressing pause is David Price, who will be heading to Arkansas and attending Harding University to study nursing in hopes of becoming a nurse practitioner. In awe of the culmination of his education at Eastern, Price described what having the physical ceremony meant to him.
“It was a dream, you didn’t think it was going to happen and suddenly a couple of months later they say that it’s okay to happen,” he said. “Now were here and graduated – dream come true.”
Another graduate, Callie Sargent, said the ceremony was even more rewarding than usual due to having to wait and deal with COVID-19 adding “trials make you who you are.”
Students weren’t the only ones happy to gather together and reminisce. In his first year of teaching fifth grade at Eastern, commencement speaker Jared Stites made a promise that he would wear a tie signed by his fifth grade homeroom students to their graduation. Seven years later while giving the speech to that group of “the kids he never had,”Stites pulled from his robe the tie which was proudly around his neck.
Stites said he began working on this speech in 2016 because whether he would get to speak at commencement or just so he could share it with them personally. During the speech he was able to reminisce on fond memories he’s shared with his students such as a contract signed in seventh grade by Matthew Arcari which promised Stites $1 million a year if Acari were to make it into the NBA or MLB.
“I’ll miss my daily high-fives from Devin Davis which started in sixth grade … that’s seven years of daily high-fives to make my day better,” he said along with sharing other stories like students hiding their lunch account balance papers in his class room, having his Christmas decorations called ugly, going on trips and coaching just to name a few.
“This class as a whole can take on anything and succeed,” he said. “No matter what is out in their path, they will always prosper.”
In a senior year marred by COVID-19, valedictorian Victoria Leeder encouraged her classmates to look around at the people around them one last time and see how blessed they are to be there. She went on to challenge her class to love their lives.
“No matter what life holds for you, no matter where you may walk when we leave this building one last time: choose joy,” she said. “Over and over again, choose to smile at random passersby, choose to laugh even when the joke’s bad, choose to do things you wouldn’t normally do and go out of your way to make other people happy.”
