Eastern High School senior Kyle McCreary has been named a semifinalist for the 2021 class of Coca-Cola Scholars Program, moving to the next round of the selection process to become a Coca-Cola Scholar and receive a $20,000 college scholarship.
McCreary is one of 1,609 high school seniors selected from a pool of 99,403 submitted applications which come from across the country.
A joint effort of Coca-Cola bottlers across the country and the Coca-Cola Company, the Coca-Cola Scholars Program is the largest corporate-sponsored, achievement-based scholarship program in the United States. With the addition of the 2021 class, the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation will have provided more that 6,450 Coke Scholars nationwide with over $75 million in scholarships over the course of 33 years.
“We believe that identifying these young leaders throughout the country and encouraging their passion for serving others not only empowers the students, but also lifts up those around them,” said Jane Hale Hopkins, President of the Foundation. “The Coca-Cola system is dedicated to giving back to the community they serve, and the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation is proud to be part of that commitment.”
Semifinalists are now asked to complete phase two applications, which include essays, a recommendation and transcripts. An independent selection committee will review and select 250 regional finalists by the end of January to participate in online interviews.
150 Coca-Cola Scholars will be named in March to receive a $20,000 college scholarship and participate in the Coca-Cola Scholars Leadership Development Institute facilitated by program alumni.
