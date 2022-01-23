Local educators are joining teachers from across the state in opposing a controversial “parent transparency” bill making its way through the Indiana House of Representatives
HB 1134, coined “Education Matters” by its author, Rep. Tony Cook, R-Cicero, has drawn near universal ire from educators.
Per the bill, all school curricula would have to be posted online and be subject to review by a committee comprised of teachers, administrators and parents.
Schools could not promote “that any sex, race, ethnicity, religion, color, national origin, or political affiliation is inherently superior or inferior.” Also banned would be making students feel “discomfort guilt, anguish or any other for of psychological distress” due to their race or other factors.
Additionally, schools could not teach that individuals of a certain race bear responsibility for actions committed by people of the same race in the past.
The bill is similar to one that was eventually killed in the Senate after its author, Sen. Scott Baldwin, R-Noblesville, was nationally criticized and mocked on late night television after he said teachers must remain impartial about topics such as Nazis.
Baldwin later apologized and said teachers “should condemn those dangerous ideologies.”
Kokomo School Corporation Superintendent Mike Sargent, along with the Kokomo Teachers Association, have come out against HB 1134.
Shane Matlock, president of the teachers union, said the bill would add undue burden to teachers in having to post their curriculum online. Similar to what other educators across the state have said, Matlock said parents can already review what is being taught to their child.
“It puts a lot of extra work on teachers when most schools already have ways for parents to be involved,” he said.
Sargent had similar things to say.
“Processes already exist for our parents to engage in discussion with teachers and administrators concerning instruction, as well as access to their child’s curriculum,” Sargent said in a statement. “Kokomo School Corporation officials will continue to increase parent access to curriculum so parents can have even more meaningful discussions with their child about learning.”
The bill would also allow parents and students to opt out of certain educational activities. Teachers would have to provide an alternative lesson or activities for those students.
Cook, who is a former teacher and superintendent, said during a Third House session Friday in Kokomo the goal is to ensure teacher impartiality and that students are not discriminated against for their opinions.
Other local representatives including State Rep. Mike Karickhoff, R-Kokomo, and Sen. Jim Buck, R-Kokomo, said parents have felt shut out from the education process when they’ve raised concerns about what their children are being taught.
What those allegedly problematic lessons are is unclear. Those at the Third House session did not elaborate.
The opt-out provision, coupled with language about sex, race, ethnicity, etc. has Matlock concerned about what facts teachers would be allowed to teach.
Sargent echoed those concerns.
“This proposed bill prohibits instruction of ‘accurate historical facts’ at all grade levels, while inhibiting inquiry in our classrooms as our teachers would hesitate to discuss those ‘historical facts,’” Sargent said.
“It almost feels discriminatory and racist,” Matlock added.
The Indianapolis NAACP has called the legislation dangerous and racist. Other Black Indianapolis-based organization have also spoken out against the bill.
HB 1134 would also allow for parents to file complaints against a school corporation or teacher if they believe certain barred concepts have been taught.
“It feels like an attack on public education,” Matlock said. “It makes it feel like there’s a huge target on our backs.”
Another concern for educators is a provision that prevents a licensed or school psychologist from providing a student ongoing service for mental health, social emotional or psychological health issues without parental consent.
Language was added to clarify parental consent is not needed in an emergency situation.
While it sounds innocuous enough, questions linger about situations where a parent opposes help for their child or refuses to believe there is an issue, despite what a teacher observes.
“It kind of takes away what we can do,” Matlock said. “We’re the front line. We’re the ones in the room with them.”
Additionally, Matlock said teachers at Kokomo already communicate with parents.
Members of the Kokomo Teachers Association traveled to the state capitol and met with local representatives last week. Matlock said the representatives were open to the criticisms voiced by Kokomo teachers.
"We felt it was important that Kokomo show we are in opposition,” Matlock said.
Still, there are concerns for the ramifications of public education and teachers if the bill is signed into law.
“If this bill passes, I think it will exacerbate the teacher shortage in Indiana,” Matlock said.
HB 1134 has not yet been heard in the House.
