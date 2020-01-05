Ivy Tech Kokomo sets first high school biological science fair
Ivy Tech Community College Kokomo is inviting Howard County high school juniors and seniors to show off their knowledge of science at the college’s first biological science fair set for February.
Tammy Greene, PhD, who serves as chair of Ivy Tech Kokomo’s Life and Physical Sciences programs, said the fair will also offer local high science students an opportunity to compete for Ivy Tech scholarships with their displays on an experiment or literature review on the research theme of environmental biology. The first prize will be a $1000 scholarship to Ivy Tech for any STEM program with a $500 scholarship as second prize. Third prize will be a $250 gift card to the Ivy Tech bookstore.
The fair is scheduled to open at 3:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, in Ivy Tech Kokomo’s Hingst Hall in the new health professions center on the campus at 1801 E. Morgan St. The deadline to register is Feb. 3. Complete information and rules for the fair, along with a link to the registration form, are available here: www.ivytech.edu/kokomo/14017.html . Questions can be sent by email to Kokomo-sciencefair@ivytech.edu .
“We are working with local science teachers to share this opportunity for their students to learn more about Ivy Tech Kokomo’s new science education facilities and our associate transfer degree in biology,” Greene said, referring to the Transfer Single Articulation Pathway in biology that gives graduates the possibility of transferring to any state institution of higher education as a junior to pursue a bachelor’s degree.
“With this program, approved by the Indiana Commission for Higher Education, Ivy Tech is able to offer a program majoring in biology that mirrors what students take in their first two years at a university,” she continued. “The degree provides training in introductory biology in the first year with majors-level chemistry along with classes in physics, molecular biology, genetics, and ecology in the second year.”
Students participating in the science fair will also hear from special guest speaker Edward Frazier, a past president of the Indiana Academy of Sciences. Greene said Frazier was her biology teacher at Speedway High School and an inspiration for her pursuit of a career in science.
With bachelor and master degrees in human biology from the University of Indianapolis and a doctorate in biological anthropology from the University of Alaska Fairbanks, Greene now teaches many of the life science courses for Ivy Tech Kokomo. She can be reached at 765-252-5532 or tgreene30@ivytech.edu.
IU KoKomo nursing students earn degrees, hoods
Ten Master of Science in Nursing (M.S.N.) students participated in a hooding ceremony, to denote their advanced credentials, while 34 Bachelor of Science in Nursing, and 57 R.N. to B.S.N. students received their pins, signifying completion of a bachelor’s degree, during a ceremony Thursday, December 19. All December graduates may participate in Commencement on May 12, 2020.
Carolyn Townsend, assistant dean of the pre-licensure B.S.N. track, said all take their place among a long tradition of men and women who have provided exceptional care and leadership in nursing throughout history, including Florence Nightingale, Clara Barton, and Rear Admiral Sylvia Trent-Adams.
“Nurses bring an important ethical imperative to their work, wherever we serve, and we add value wherever we work,” she said, noting there is value in being a recognizable leader, a teacher, a bedside nurse, or many other career fields available.
“Each day you work, you have before you the opportunity to leave an invisible mark in the life of someone you care for, lead, or educate,” Townsend said. “Remember, you are an IU nurse. IU nurses are distinctive. We lead from where we stand, and we leave behind us a legacy worthy of Hoosier pride recognized around the globe. The competent practice, goodwill, and care you generate as an IU nurse will echo into the future in ways that you cannot predict, but will always matter.”
After hooding and pinning, students participated in the nursing pledge.
Those honored are listed by hometown. They include:
Master of Science in Nursing:
Attica: Carrie Shipman
Kokomo: Qismah Alruwaili
Marion: Elizabeth Wimsatt
Saudi Arabia: Rawan Albawab, Eftkhar Alroyley, Amal Alsomali, Rawan Alturki, Hibah Falatah, Tahani Maashi
Winamac: Regina Dilts
Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Atlanta: Morgan Kleinman
Camden: Sadonna Dillon
Carmel: Kelsi DeHaven, Jacob Surette
Cicero: Michala Hirl
Frankfort: Jessica Alanis
Kokomo: Tracy Brady, Lynne Dang, Kristin Gingerich, Kylee Hamilton, Stephanie Paul, Janelle Peterson, Janelle Raulerson, Katelyn Robins, Demi Shafer, Hannah Stanley, Victoria Strong
Lafayette: Tia King, Madison Williams
Logansport: Kaitlyn Cover
Marion: Christopher Osborne, Ryan Wells, Olivia Younce
Monticello: Hagen Jacobs
Noblesville: Lauren Bechara
Royal Center: Madison Brown
Tipton: Kelsey Payne, Whitney Revolt
Wabash: Allison Smith, Marcus Wells
Walton: Owen Ohman
Westfield: Jennifer Bemis, Anna Luna
West Lafayette: Emily Payton
R.N. to B.S.N.:
Anderson: Michelle Eskew, Nathaniel Johnson
Attica: Malachi Livengood
Avon: Hsiao-Jung Shu
Burkettsville, Ohio: Michelle Bruns
Crawfordsville: Kelsie Dickerson, Doree Froedge, Christy Mason, Jamie Mead, Heather Turner
Dayton: Kristine Watters
Delphi: Chelsea Clausen
Elwood: Hope Jones
Fort Wayne: Alysa Hensmann
Fowler: Tonia Hoskins
Gaston: Kyle Love
Indianapolis: Sarah Hill
Lafayette: Steffany Bearden, Rose Brown, Brian Dabbs, Michaela Fleeger, Tara Helton, Verasha Pomart, Stefanie Ridoutt, Tracy Smith, Amber Stingley, Vanda Sullivan, Chelsea Williams, Domanic Wiltermood
Losantville: Lauren Burke
Marion: Stephanie Weaver
Markleville: Elizabeth Seal
Muncie: Jacob Dively, Susan Henry, Brittany Kyle, Rebecca Shears, Heather Wallace, Christi Wohlt
Noblesville: Beth Muriithi
Otterbein: Lisa Bickett
Pendleton: Stephanie Stoner
Portland: Karen Ferner, Lisa Manor, Jennifer Smitley, Sonya Stephen, Julie Teeter
Redkey: Shana Leavell
Richmond: Carley Smith
Ridgeville: Monica Goble
Union City: Karri Wymer
Veedersburg: Christin Nickle
Walton: Carol Craw
West Lafayette: Jodi Briggs, Kathryn Einstein, Brianna Kesterson, Samantha Lowry
Wililiamsburg: Megan Toschlog
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.