Northwestern names students of the month
Howard Elementary School: Bryan Burkhalter, son of Brad and Melissa Burkhalter.
Northwestern Elementary: Caden Bennett, son of Joey and Darcy Bennett.
Northwestern Middle School: Alexandra Hale, daughter of Kris and Amiee Hale.
Northwestern High School: Camber Fillenwarth, daughter of Kent and Nichole Fillenwarth.
Local students earn Lilly Endowment Scholarships
Two Howard County students have been named recipients of four-year, full-tuition scholarships as the Community Foundation of Howard County 2020 Lilly Endowment Inc. Community Scholars.
Rachel Hughes, daughter of Jesslyn Hughes and Shanna Hughes, and Katie Runyon, daughter of Ron and Barbara Runyon, will receive full tuition to an accredited public or private nonprofit Indiana university or college of their choice and a $900 yearly stipend for required books and equipment.
Rachel, a Northwestern High School student, is the class president. She is a member of the Student Council, National Honor Society and Spanish Honors Society. Rachel is on the softball and volleyball teams. Her volunteer activities include Northwestern NYO Drafts, volleyball camp and teaching swim lessons. At a Flawless Christian event, Rachel mentored participants. She is a youth teacher at her church.
Katie, a Western High School student, is a member of the National Honor Society and Student Council. She has participated in choir at the district and state levels. Through Student Council, Katie has helped to organize pep rallies and fundraisers, and participated in volunteer activities. She volunteers at her church by serving in the food pantry, grocery shopping for people, serving meals and packing Buddy Bags for Western students.
