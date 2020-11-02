Lewis Cass names class valedictorian

Bodie St. Clair was named the 2020 valedictorian at Lewis Cass High School. He is the son of Carmen Hershberger and David St. Clair, and accumulated a 7th semester GPA of 4.45. Bodie plans to attend Purdue University to study Mechanical Engineering.

Bryce Hagen was named the 2020 salutatorian. He is the son of Keith and Samantha Hagen, and accumulated a 7th semester GPA of 4.43 GPA. Bryce plans on attending United States Air Force Academy.

Logansport lists distinguished and commended students for 2020

The following Logansport High School students ranked in the top 10% of the class based on academics, service and leadership, and extra/co-curricular activities.

Distinguished

Justine Brown

Elle Deardorff

Luke Fincher

Stefanie Maxson

Olivia Newton

Diana Pearson

Natalya Reynoso

Makaya Robinson

Galilea Romo

Nellie Walthery

Commended

Courteney Biggs

Caroline Boyd

Hannah Bushaw

Reece Fauble

Ryan Fauble

Daima Fermoselle

Manuel Flores

Christopher Hallam

Jordan Hostetler

Nay Htetoo

Ellie Lebrija

Aaliyah Miranda

Cassidy Muller

Kaitlyn Neal

Noah Richey

Danyelle Robertson

Kali Slocum

Brooke Veasey

Parker Wilburn

Kendal Wilkinson

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you