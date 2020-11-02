Lewis Cass names class valedictorian
Bodie St. Clair was named the 2020 valedictorian at Lewis Cass High School. He is the son of Carmen Hershberger and David St. Clair, and accumulated a 7th semester GPA of 4.45. Bodie plans to attend Purdue University to study Mechanical Engineering.
Bryce Hagen was named the 2020 salutatorian. He is the son of Keith and Samantha Hagen, and accumulated a 7th semester GPA of 4.43 GPA. Bryce plans on attending United States Air Force Academy.
Logansport lists distinguished and commended students for 2020
The following Logansport High School students ranked in the top 10% of the class based on academics, service and leadership, and extra/co-curricular activities.
Distinguished
Justine Brown
Elle Deardorff
Luke Fincher
Stefanie Maxson
Olivia Newton
Diana Pearson
Natalya Reynoso
Makaya Robinson
Galilea Romo
Nellie Walthery
Commended
Courteney Biggs
Caroline Boyd
Hannah Bushaw
Reece Fauble
Ryan Fauble
Daima Fermoselle
Manuel Flores
Christopher Hallam
Jordan Hostetler
Nay Htetoo
Ellie Lebrija
Aaliyah Miranda
Cassidy Muller
Kaitlyn Neal
Noah Richey
Danyelle Robertson
Kali Slocum
Brooke Veasey
Parker Wilburn
Kendal Wilkinson
Commented
