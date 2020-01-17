Students channeled their inner poet during a reading at Elwood Haynes Elementary School Wednesday.
Terri White’s special education class recently hosted its first poetry reading, which featured four students reciting winter themed works for their peers.
The idea for the class’s first ever poetry reading came from White’s paraprofessional Virginia Welke.
“She told me that they were reading poetry and she wanted them to be able to read to their classes, and it blew up into this,” White said.
“This,” as White put it, became a large event with students from various classes coming to watch four of White’s students recite poetry. The students have spent weeks working on memorizing. The project came a long way from the original idea of simply spending two days learning poems. The students even worked with the school’s speech pathologist Allison Tryling.
Welke has always had a love of poetry and wrote poetry in high school. She also used to teach poetry when she was a full time teacher.
She said the poetry helped the students to memorize words among other factors.
“Their grades have improved, their cooperation has improved and this kind of stuff builds a great attitude,” she said
White credited the poetry reading with also helping the students in her class be better listeners.
Sixth-grader Ladainian Foster enjoyed participating in the reading of the four poems including “Finding Color” and “Snow on the Trees.” Foster found the poem entitled “January” to be his favorite. He said despite it being his first time reciting poetry, he wasn’t nervous.
Fourth-grader Xander Snow said he would enjoy doing another poetry recital in the future.
Another sixth-grader, Jeremy Ebert, had fun reading his favorite poem, “Finding Color.” He was complementary of his fellow classmates’ success during the reading.
“I liked the poetry reading because everybody did good,” he said.
Teachers and students weren’t the only ones excited about the new adventure.
Elwood Haynes Principal Laurie Bridge said she was thrilled to have an event to highlight and encourage the students while giving them a “shining moment like this.”
“I was very excited when I heard the idea,” Bridge said. “My thought was that it was going to be a very special moment for the students involved … I jumped right to it and help the teachers set it up and did what I needed to on my part.”
Both White and Welke would love to have another poetry reading in the future following the day’s successful event.
Welke felt the experience was a positive experience as well as a learning experience for Snow, Foster, Ebert and third-grader Liam Porter
“Once they got the shirts on and they knew audiences were coming, they were smiling,” she said. “They were happy boys with a positive attitude about something.”
Bridge echoed Welke’s sentiment and was glad the reading could be such a positive experience for the four boys.
“That’s such a big accomplishment for those students that were up there doing that,” Bridge said. “The smiles on their faces made it even better.”
