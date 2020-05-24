In their third year of offering activities aimed at expanding knowledge in the areas of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM), Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) and Ivy Tech Community College are planning STEM summer camps for area students in a new format for 2020.
“In light of recent efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Ivy Tech and FCA won’t be able to offer in-person summer STEM camps this year,” Tanya Foutch, Quality Engineering Group Lead for Assembly at FCA U.S. and a member of the FCA U.S. Transmission team, said. “Instead, camp will be made available to students in their homes. We are working to make camp boxes that will be as close as possible to the real camp!”
The FCA Women’s Group and Ivy Tech are putting together the “camp-in-a-box” for up to 125 young women and 100 boys. The boxes, which will include activities, supplies, a workbook, links to tutorials and supplemental videos, and more, will be delivered to students’ homes in mid-June.
Girls in grades 6 to 12 and boys in grades 6 to 8 in Howard, Tipton, Miami, Grant, Clinton, Carroll, and Cass counties may register for the camp on a first come, first served basis. The cost is $20 per student. Interested families should contact Susan Turrill at Ivy Tech by email at sturrill@ivytech.edu or by calling 765-252-5497.
Gearing Up Girls for STEM began as a program for girls going into the sixth to eighth grades but has expanded to include young women in high school.
“Our camps have been very successful, helping meet our goal of introducing girls to the possibility of STEM careers,” Foutch said. “We are sorry we aren’t able to be together this summer and we look forward to being able to resume the face-to-face camps next year.”
