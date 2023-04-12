Ivy Tech Community College Kokomo’s next addition will prepare students for jobs that don’t exist yet.
A $500,000 federal grant will help the college in that endeavor.
The U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration announced last month Ivy Tech was the recipient of a half-million-dollar grant to aid in the build out of the college’s Center of Excellence in Advanced Manufacturing.
Ivy Tech Kokomo is matching the grant with $500,000 of its own money.
The facility, currently under construction, will be in the Health Professions Center on campus and house Ivy Tech’s new Smart Manufacturing and Digital Integration program.
The Center of Excellence in Advanced Manufacturing will have multi-million-dollar technology. It’s the kind of technology found in highly automated facilities. Ivy Tech Kokomo Chancellor Ethan Heicher said the technology most closely aligns with what BorgWarner, the automotive supplier, uses.
“You see this type of technology in Amazon facilities,” Heicher said. “We see it in Stellantis facilities, as well.”
This includes autonomous robots that can move products across a facility. Technologies in these facilities are all connected and communicate with one another. It’s all in the name of efficiency.
The federal grant is competitive and one Ivy Tech had been after for a few years, given the price tag of the technology being added to campus.
“We’ve been looking far and wide for grant support,” Heicher said.
Ivy Tech estimates its new facility and program will create 250 jobs, retain another 100 jobs and generate $1 million in private investment. The college was also able to leverage the Stellantis-Samsung electric vehicle battery plant in its grant application.
“I think that made a significant difference,” Heicher said.
The city of Kokomo and Howard County pledged $1.2 million collectively to the project in 2021. Ivy Tech was also the recipient of a $1 million Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative (READI) grant.
In a “smart” facility, every data point is recorded. If something breaks down or goes awry, a person can find out exactly what went wrong. Though the machines do the work once done by people, breakdowns and bugs will happen and someone needs to know how to repair it all.
That’s where Ivy Tech comes in.
The Smart Manufacturing and Digital Integration program will teach students how these technologies work and how to repair them. The program combines information technology, robotics and industrial technology.
“It’s a mix of all those components,” Heicher said.
While major manufacturers have already turned to more automated technologies, smaller, local businesses have not yet, again because of the price.
Heicher said the college’s new facility will have a degree of flexibility so it can adapt to what employers need and jobs that haven’t even been thought of yet.
“We’ve got to be able to respond to those training needs,” Heicher said. “I think we’re finally ahead of the game with our Smart Manufacturing and Digital Integration program.”
The Center of Excellence in Advanced Manufacturing is expected to be up and running next school year.
