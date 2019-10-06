Residents of Miami County can double their donations to the transformation project underway at Ivy Tech Community College’s Kokomo campus, thanks to a $10,000 gift from the Miami County Community Foundation.
The Miami County Community Foundation has earmarked the $10,000 gift to the #KOKOMOCAMPUSTRANSFORMATION capital campaign as a “matching grant” designed to encourage donations from Miami County residents and businesses whose contributions will be matched dollar-for-dollar up to the $10,000 total.
The foundation grant acknowledges the value Ivy Tech’s Kokomo Campus provides to north central Indiana and that the impact of Ivy Tech’s transformed Kokomo campus will be felt far beyond its physical confines at 1815 E. Morgan St.
“As the biggest and most comprehensive campus in Ivy Tech’s Kokomo service area, Kokomo Campus serves as home to classes needed to finish most programs,” said Ivy Tech Kokomo Chancellor Dean McCurdy in a press release. “Whether they start their Ivy Tech journey in Kokomo, Logansport, or Peru, most students in the five-county region that includes Cass, Fulton, Miami, Howard, and Tipton counties will benefit from the transformed Kokomo campus.”
Connie Cutler, director of the Miami County Community Foundation, said her organization is excited that students from Miami County will have a new campus in Kokomo.
“We are looking forward to the completion of this project that will have such an impact on our communities,” Cutler said. “As a foundation, we are aware of the importance of local education and feel Ivy Tech offers our students great opportunities.
We wanted to support the new building project by encouraging other donations from Miami County, in effect doubling the foundation’s grant.”
Cutler was joined in a recent tour of the campus by two members of the community foundation’s grant committee, Rita Jackson and Doug Kuepper.
“Ivy Tech’s transformed campus will serve as a center of economic development with regional impact,” McCurdy said in the release. “Ivy Tech allows students to go to school for less than half the cost of what they’d pay in most other colleges and universities. And it offers a top-notch education ‘close to home’ for the residents of Miami County.”
The #KOKOMOCAMPUSTRANSFORMATION campaign is working to raise $3 million in contributions from businesses, organizations, and individuals in area communities to complete the $43 million project.
To learn more, contact Kelly Karickhoff, executive director of resource development for Ivy Tech Kokomo, at kkarickhoff@ivytech.edu or 765-252-5501.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.