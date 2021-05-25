Northwestern High School’s band and choir programs dealt with a lot of hurdles this school year.
Both programs practiced while social distancing.
Practices were held in different facilities to accommodate large numbers. A Halloween concert was the first time the whole band would be together.
Those in the choir wore specialty-made masks. Sometimes, students practiced virtually.
In-person competitions were far and few between. Virtual performances became the norm.
They were hurdles to be overcome on the way to an award-winning year.
The band and choir programs both received the All-Music Award from the Indiana State School Music Association. The award goes to departments that earn a gold rating across a number of performances. For band, this includes marching band, jazz band, solo and ensemble.
When both programs earn an All-Music Award, the music department as a whole receives the Total Department Award.
Only about a dozen schools earn a Total Department Award in a given year. For 2020-21, it was even less when seven school districts in the state garnered the prestigious award.
Northwestern was one of them. It was also the smallest school to win it.
Northwestern has received the Total Department Award each year since the 2016-17 school year, not counting last year when there were no awards.
Though they’re making it look easy, this school year was anything but.
Bands typically travel to performances and perform live in front of judges. In a pandemic year, bands and choirs recorded themselves and submitted videos that were scored by judges.
There were challenges to recording quality performances in the gym, which doesn’t have great acoustics.
Students recorded themselves in their own rooms at times.
“There were some gymnastics to it,” said assistant band director Jon Rodgers. “It was cool to see the kids step up themselves.”
Ashton Powers said performing a concert without people just doesn’t have the same feeling as performing in front of audience. There aren’t the nerves, the rush of adrenaline and the instant feedback of a crowd.
Being a part of the band program is a major time commitment, but students say it’s worth it. Friendships develop that last long after graduation. However, the lack of competitions — and the bonding time that comes on long bus rides — made this year different.
“It’s really not as fun,” Coleman Stone said about the virtual performances.
The pandemic posed its own set of unique challenges for the choir.
Director Kendra Kirby said the first semester was difficult due to contact tracing. She essentially had to teach two choirs: students who were in person and those who were online.
The stronger, more outgoing singers are usually mixed in with newer students. Timid singers will feed off the energy of more experienced singers, but with social distancing it was harder to get new students to participate.
“You lose the boldness and cohesiveness of the group,” she said.
But both programs persevered and turned out gold performance after gold performance.
Band director Jeremy Snyder attributes the success of this year, and the program in general, to the support they receive from the school district and community.
Snyder said the support is equal to the support the athletics receive, and the district doesn’t skimp on covering travel and equipment needs.
“I think that’s something really cool about Northwestern,” he said. “They support athletics and music in the same way.”
Rodgers added the administration didn’t place burdens on the band on top of what they already had to follow due to COVID-19 protocols.
“They went to bat for us and let the kids do the normal things as normally as they could,” he said.
Snyder said some of the success is also due to consistency as he and Rodgers have been with the program for well more than a decade.
The students seem to enjoy Snyder given that about one-fifth of the high school student body is involved in band. About 80 participate in choir, and a handful does both.
