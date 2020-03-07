Kokomo students wanting an easy and quick breakfast now have a new way to make their morning routine even easier.
In celebration of National School Breakfast Week, thanks to an $80,000 grant from the General Mills Foundation and the Food and Action Research Center (FRAC), Bon Air Middle School unveiled its new Grab ‘N Go breakfast program.
“We are thrilled to help enable breakfast after the bell at these Kokomo School Corporation schools, as it means that thousands more Indiana children will begin each and every school day well-nourished and ready to learn,” said General Mills Foundation Executive Director Nicola Dixon in a press release.
While the new Grab ‘N Go menu is being used throughout the corporation, Bon Air is the first building to get mobile carts. The carts are placed in the hall outside the cafeteria allowing the students to grab individually wrapped, free breakfast items to eat in the cafeteria or during announcements.
“It’s awesome,” food services director Elaine Brovont said of seeing all the kids eating their breakfast. “It’s my wildest dream come true.”
Brovont was responsible for writing the grant and doing endless research on breakfast. The writing for the grant was actually one of the first things she worked on when she started the position in July of last year.
All of the items offered are nutritionally well-balanced and meet or exceed current U.S. Department of Agriculture Standards while offering students many familiar items such as bagels with cream cheese. Many new items have been a hit with the students such as mini pancakes infused with maple syrup and mini waffles.
One of the most popular items is the new egg taco with bacon or sausage in them, aptly named tac-gos. They are a familiar take on a popular food.
“They think that is one of the best things since sliced bed,” Brovont said of the students’ reception to the tac-gos. “The kids are loving it.
“How awesome that we can offer something they’re familiar with – but totally healthy.”
Brovont hopes to fully implement the Grab ‘N Go program, by adding mobile carts in all buildings before the end of the school year. The menu of items is already being utilized throughout the district.
One student excited about the new menu is sixth-grader Brooklynn Nelson, who had dragon punch, chocolate milk and mini pancakes.
“Food is part of your life to get healthy and stay alive,” she said.
Even students that show up a little late to school can still partake in breakfast since it will be served until 9:30 a.m. If students are not hungry when they get to school, they have the packaged items ready to go if they get hungry later.
The new menu and ease of access have already contributed to more students eating at the school. According to Brovont, roughly 24% of the students were eating breakfast at Bon Air, and after the first week of the Grab ‘N Go menu, that number has jumped up to 36%.
This increase is a welcome outcome for Bon Air Middle School Principal Amanda Landrum.
“We’ve seen an uptick in the number of students that are getting breakfast every morning and we know that a lot of our kids may have situations where they are not food secure at home,” she said. “Maybe they didn’t have dinner last night, and so for us to be able to offer them a warm breakfast when they get here to school … it’s awesome.”
Making sure people get the right nutrition is a personal cause to Brovont. She said that when her grandfather passed away, her parents moved in with her grandmother to take care of her. They noticed she wasn’t eating well at first but after Brovont’s mother offered food enough, her grandmother began to eat what she was cooking.
“Over the period of about a month my grandmother’s mind and cognitive [abilities] got so much improved, and as a result of that it’s always been very personal to me to make sure everybody gets the food they need for their brains to function.
“From my grandma’s age to the little ones, we all need breakfast.”
