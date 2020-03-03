The Maconaquah Future Farmers of America’s Brave Bunny Rabbitry, which cares for and shows the fluffy animals, is getting a helping hand thanks to a grant awarded to senior Summer Thomlison.
The Brave Bunny Rabbitry program was started with just a few rabbits several years ago at Maconaquah School Corporation, said Manaquah agriculture teacher and Future Farmers of America (FFA) adviser, Dawn Baker.
“I used them mainly as a teaching tool for my animal science classes, just to give them some hands-on learning – how to properly hold them, take care of them, feed, water, just the basics,” she said about how the program progressed. “Then it started to evolve into looking at more genetics, breeding, what specific traits to look for, how to show and how to look for quality in those animals.”
Baker said one of the challenges facing the rabbitry program was the cost of new cages. She had been able to sometimes get them discounted or used, but for now, that is not an issue.
“With Summer’s grant, we were able to purchase new ones,” she said. “It’s going to be exciting how we break those in.” She would also love for the program to become self-sufficient when it comes to funds through winnings and rabbit sales.
The grant is also going towards new equipment, and a new breeding buck which will allow the Brave Bunny Rabbitry to expand.
Thomlison said she saw how much effort Baker and all the FFA members were putting into FFA and wanted to see the program expand with better equipment and more show teams.
“I thought, as a senior, I’d try to give them a good going away gift,” she said.
Originally Thomlison didn’t want to join FFA and was pushed by her adviser to give it a try.
“I joined my junior year and … I got involved because I’m kind of a shy person and I wanted to get out there and now I’m an officer,” she said. “I didn’t picture myself here, so FFA really helped with that.”
This fall Thomlison will be attending Purdue University to study animal science with a concentration in pre-veterinary medicine.
Last year, while incorporating FFA with the rabbitry, Baker developed a show team of six individuals for the rabbits. The students cared for the rabbits throughout the year, feeding them and making sure the rabbits meet the qualifications for the 4H fair of Miami County. Baker said the goal this year is for some of the students to show again at the Miami County Fair and advance to the Indiana State Fair.
Baker has found the rabbits to be a big hit hit with students and have made classes more interesting. She said the students are especially excited when there are new babies.
Freshmen Emma Smith originally became interested in animals at the middle school and is continuing her interest in the rabbitry program. She said she’s enjoyed tracking the rabbits through their birth as well as looking at the parents and seeing how the offspring turn out.
The rabbits have also been a way to help get more people interested in animals, 4H and FFA.
“Sometimes if there able to, I adopt them out,” she said. “They take them home and do trial runs for a couple of weeks and see if that’s something they want to look at adding to their family later on.”
Junior and FFA President Gabriella Weaver is thankful for the attention the rabbits attract to FFA and the interest they create.
“We’re doing petting zoos with them and it’s getting younger kids interested in agriculture when they get to the high school so it kind of brings in that feeder program for us as high school ag to bring younger kids and show them the benefits of agriculture,” she said.
