A science project that examined the effectiveness of household cleaners against different kinds of bacteria received top honors Friday at Ivy Tech Community College Kokomo’s third annual science fair.
Home-schooled student Gavin LaMar received a $450 scholarship from Ivy Tech and an iPad for his project, “Comparative Study of Common Disinfectants.”
The disinfectants used were 91% isopropyl alcohol, 3% hydrogen peroxide, 12.5% chlorine bleach and 5% white vinegar. While chlorine bleach was one of the best performing disinfectants, it was hydrogen peroxide that often performed better.
LaMar also received scholarship money from Indiana University Kokomo for the same project during the Howard County Science Fair last month.
Samuel Martin, a freshman at Northwestern High School, received first place in the freshman-sophomore division for his project, “The Effects of Pseudomonas Fluorescens & Mycorrhizal Fungi in Grafts.”
Northwestern freshman Ava Prather was the second place finisher in the lower division.
She tested saltwater erosion on limestone, a common building material used in ancient ruins.
Her project looked at what plants and organisms could possibly deter ocean acidification from eroding limestone.
