It was a pretty good year for high school music in Howard County.
The Kokomo High School Marching Wildkats set the tone last summer, winning its first title at Indianapolis State Fair Band Day.
The Eastern Comet Command followed it up with a state marching band appearance of its own in October.
The marching bands at Northwestern and Western did their usual thing, ending the season with the state finals at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Northwestern Tiger Pride Band finished with its highest Class C finish at state.
Western’s vocal jazz choir won a state title earlier this spring, a long-held goal for the senior-heavy group.
And of course, there’s the Howard County Music Festival, the longest-running scholastic music festival in the country.
The collective achievements of high school music departments didn’t go unnoticed, as the Indiana State School Music Association (ISSMA) recognized multiple Howard County schools with All-Music awards.
Kokomo and Western high schools received a Total Department All-Music Award. The band departments at Taylor and Northwestern also received an All-Music Award.
An All-Music Award goes to a band or choir program that satisfies a list of requirements.
For band, that includes earning a gold rating at a marching band competition or qualifying for state finals, gold ratings at other music competitions including jazz band, as well as having students who qualify for state solo and ensemble.
Choir is similar, including state-qualifying solo and ensemble students and a gold rating at district jazz choir.
A Total Department Award goes to high school music programs where band, choir and orchestra if applicable, all achieve the requirements for an All-Music Award.
Western High School’s Total Department Award is its first ever.
To win an All-Music Award, let alone one for an entire department, requires students to excel at challenging musical pieces, many of which are at a college level.
“The kids met the challenge,” said Autumn Smith, choir co-director. “The kids really deserve credit for this.”
Smith and Janel Baker lead the choir department at Western. The program graduates 27 seniors this year, and most were in choir for seven years.
That’s just the way it is at Western.
“The kids that are in everything, are in everything,” Baker said. “If they choose to be involved, they really go for it.”
That includes the band students who were on board when director Stephan Garber decided to take a jazz band to competition for the first time.
“That’s something I needed to do to achieve that (award) for the school,” he said.
For Garber, the ISSMA award is nice, but success isn’t determined by outside recognition. Success comes from being the best Western High School band possible.
Hanging a banner in the music department isn’t a bad thing, though. It’s one more thing that continues a longstanding tradition of performing arts excellence at Western.
“This is great for the program, because we can say we accomplished this, and this is what we’re going to strive for every year,” Garber said.
At Kokomo High School, it feels like things are chugging along following the pandemic.
The band department just had its annual parent meeting, ahead of the summer marching band circuit that begins in July.
A Total Department Award from ISSMA furthers that feeling.
“It just kinda shows there are high expectations across the field,” Anderson said. “It’s obvious it’s across the whole department, not just the band.”
“We do have super-high standards,” added Cherresa Lawson, choir director. “Why be mediocre when you can have the moon?”
Part of this year’s award included a gold rating in sight reading. In sight reading, students are shown a piece of music and must play or sing it after just a few minutes of review. Band students can’t even practice with their instrument beforehand.
“They have to figure it out themselves,” Anderson said. “This helps show that you’re actually teaching your kids.”
KHS’s choir department churned out plenty of strong performances. A couple individual students shined this year in Noelle Duncan and J’Lan Stewart.
Duncan went viral more than once with her rendition of the national anthem before Kokomo Wildkats basketball games this season.
Stewart was selected for the Great American Songbook Academy this summer, to take place in Carmel. He is one 40 students across the country to earn the honor.
Selected students work with industry professionals and some of the top college music educators during the week-long event.
Students audition to make the Songbook Academy. Lawson said most students don’t make it on their first try. It usually takes a couple years, but Stewart got it on his first try.
Northwestern band director Jeremy Snyder said Howard County’s history of music lends itself to successful school music programs.
“There’s so much of a music community within the Kokomo community,” he said. “That makes it a special thing. It’s pretty cool to pass on that legacy to students.”
An All-Music Award wasn’t the only honor for the Tiger Pride Band. Northwestern’s marching band is set to appear in the Indianapolis 500 Festival Parade on Saturday.
Taylor High School and its band department could lay claim to one of the top jazz bassists in the country in Peyton Gaddis, who was selected for Jazz Band of America, a prestigious honor.
The band department received its third-consecutive All-Music Award this year. Taylor’s band program continues to grow, as there were two jazz bands this year, the first time in school history.
Director Max Johnson has overseen the band’s rise over the last few years. Students who have come up the ranks are now upperclassmen setting the tone for younger students.
“I think the biggest highlight for me this year is seeing students cultivate that leadership,” he said.
Perhaps the biggest testament to Taylor’s band program comes from the basketball players who pop into Johnson’s office on game days asking if the band will play during that night’s game.
“They’re excited to have the band around for sporting events,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.