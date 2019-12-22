Next year, the community will have a new garden and Ivy Tech students will have a new outdoor walking trail, thanks to the generosity of the Howard County commissioners and council members.
Howard County governmental officials earmarked $100,000 for Ivy Tech Kokomo’s #THETIMEISNOW campaign in support of the transformation of the college’s Kokomo campus. Late this summer, commissioners took a hardhat tour of the construction under way on the new Health Professions Center and now they can drive across the connector road at the south of the campus to monitor progress on the new outdoor agriculture and nature area under development.
It’s a project all three county commissioners strongly endorse.
Commissioner Paul Wyman appreciates the way Ivy Tech Kokomo supports efforts to meet the workforce needs of our community and the state of Indiana, an effort he notes is very high on the priority list of leaders at every level.
“Ivy Tech Kokomo is working with economic development groups, employers, and educators to create action plans to educate the workforce that will be required for Indiana’s future,” Wyman said. “This incredible project will expand the array of opportunities for students to create a better future for themselves, which, in turn, will boost the quality of our workforce and help meet the needs of area employers. I can envision so many advantages the new campus will offer to the people and businesses of Howard County.”
Commissioner Tyler Moore said that as representatives of the citizens of Howard County, the government officials are proud to invest in the campus transformation and offered his congratulations to the college.
“It’s so exciting to see the new campus moving from a dream to a reality. The Kokomo campus will soon be a place where students can walk to classes, participate in student life and get any service they need – all in one location close to home,” Moore said. “We can clearly see how the students and faculty – as well as our community as a whole – will benefit from the new state-of-the-art facilities and expanded programs that will soon be offered.”
As a retired Kokomo firefighter and former Howard County coroner, Commissioner Brad Bray said he has had the pleasure of working with Ivy Tech Kokomo’s Paramedic Science program as an adjunct EMT instructor.
“I’ve learned that the students I work with value Ivy Tech as a great, more affordable option for higher education. They’re looking for programs that will put them on a path to a promising career,” Bray said. “I’ve also seen the value of the faculty here. They really are invested in their students and are willing to go the extra mile to ensure their success. I’m glad to support facilities that will match the quality of the education they provide.”
The Howard County donation is being used to move the community garden from its plot on the corner of North Street and Touby Pike to the south end of the new consolidated Ivy Tech Kokomo campus. This space includes a fenced-in area for the garden, a planting shed, a barn for equipment and a walking trail that encircles the garden and a retention pond.
