Members of the Howard Elementary parent-teacher organization, along with school staff, organized the school’s first ever color run on Oct. 7.
The event was the PTO’s annual fundraiser, which supports all the activities it coordinates throughout the year. Students and corporate sponsors combined to raise more than $16,000 for the event.
This covered the cost of T-shirts students wore during the color run, snacks and other supplies.
Funds also go towards classroom supplies, field trips and events like grandparents day and family involvement nights.
