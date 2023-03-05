Kindergarten round up for Howard County Elementary School is scheduled for April 28.
To qualify for kindergarten, a child must be 5 years of age on or before Aug., 2023.
Parents should bring their child's birth certificate and immunization records. An informal assessment of readiness skills, a vision exam and orientation for students will be held at kindergarten round up.
A parent meeting is scheduled from 6 to 7 p.m. in the Howard Elementary cafeteria.
To make an appointment, call the school office at 765-459-0319.
Health dept. hosting immunization fairs
The Howard County Health Department will host immunization fairs during the month of March.
On March 7, there will be a health resources and immunization fair from 4 to 7 p.m. at Central Middle School, 305 E. Superior St., Kokomo. Those who attended should enter through door 6. The event is for students in pre-K through fifth grade.
On March 14, there will be another fair from 4 to 7 p.m. at Taylor Middle School, 3802 E 300 S, Kokomo. People should enter through door 16. The event is available to all students in grades kindergarten through twelfth.
Both events will feature a number of community partners, including Community Howard Regional Health, Howard County Tobacco Free, 4C Health and Bona Vista.
There will be free food, vendor giveaways and prizes.
Upcoming meetings
There are school board meetings Monday, Wednesday and Thursday of this week.
Kokomo School Board meets at 6 p.m. Monday at the Administrative Service Center, 1500 S. Washington St.
Taylor School Board has a work session at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. A regular school board meeting follows at 5:30 p.m. Both meetings are at 3750 E. 300 South, Kokomo.
The 5:30 p.m. meeting includes a public hearing for an upcoming multi-million dollar school renovation project. Scope includes improvements to all buildings, include the HVAC system at the high school. The project is not expected to raise taxes.
The board will here support and objections from the public during the hearing.
Northwestern School Board meets at 7 p.m. Thursday, in the Northwestern High School library, 3431 N. 400 West.
FAFSA assistance Monday
The Indiana Commission for Higher Education will provide FAFSA-filling assistance Monday evening at Kokomo-Howard County Public Library.
The Free Application for Federal Student Aid assistance event is from 6 to 8 p.m.
There will be laptops and college financial aid staff on hand to help with FAFSA filing for high school seniors, current college students and any adults who are interested in attending college.
Ivy Tech hosting CDL classes
Ivy Tech Kokomo will offer evening commercial driver's license (CDL) classes starting March 13.
The new classes allow students to complete the training over a six-week period.
Ivy Tech’s CDL-A night training program, in conjunction with Summit Commercial Driver Training LLC, is designed to prepare students to successfully pass both the written and practical portions of Indiana CDL examination in six weeks.
The first night session is scheduled to begin March 13 and run through April 21. Classes will run from 5 to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday.
It includes 120 hours of training to become a Class-A Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) holder. This course provides a fundamental working knowledge of the varied aspects of the trucking industry and prepares students for an entry-level position as a tractor-trailer driver with a trucking company.
Before starting the program, prospective students must have a valid motor vehicle driver’s license and must pass a Department of Transportation physical, the CDL Permit examination (covering the General Knowledge, Air Brakes and Combination Vehicle sections) and a drug screen.
For registration and additional information, contact Bonnie Devers at bdevers3@ivytech.edu or 765-252-5497.
Fundraiser to benefit Taylor drama club
A free-will donation breakfast Sunday at St. Andrews Episcopal Church will benefit the Taylor High School drama club.
Breakfast is from 9 to 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. to noon. The church's address is 602 W Superior St, Kokomo
Kokomo Musicale offering scholarships
Kokomo Musicale is again offering its Past Presidents' Scholarship Competition.
The scholarships are available to high school students in Howard County.
The competition is open to vocalists and to wind, string, percussion and keyboard instrumentalists. Students may enter the competition with more than one solo instrument, but may only win with one entry.
Scholarships include:
- Kathaleen Graham Scholarship - $600
- Anne Walsh Scholarship - $600
- Joan Knolinski Scholarship - $600
- Tri Kappa Award - $500
Scholarship money should be used to further one's musical education. The Tri Kappa Award is only available to seniors who plan to study music in college.
Winners of Kokomo Musicale’s Past Presidents’ Scholarships in 2022 are not eligible to enter with the same instrument in 2023. They may compete again on their winning instrument in 2024.
Applications should be postmarked by April 6 and should come with an entry fee of $10 (and $5 for any additional entry for the same student). Application should be mailed to David Britton, 4009 S. Dixon Road, Kokomo, IN 46902.
For questions, contact Britton at 765-453-1121 or Ruth Lawson at 765-461-7668. For details about the Tri Kappa Award, contact Liz Harper at 765-271-3566.
The Villages accepting diaper donations
Kokomo foster care organization The Villages is accepting diaper donations through March 15.
The organization has a goal of 60,000 diapers. Sizes 4, 5, and 6 are needed along with toddler pull-on diapers.
Diapers can be purchased online and shipped directly to The Villages headquarters, 3833 N. Meridian St., Indianapolis, IN 46208, or dropped off at the Kokomo location, 2739 Albright Road, Kokomo.
Call 765-455-8545 to schedule a drop-off time.
The fundraiser coincides with Diaper Day, which is March 15. According to estimates, one in three Indiana families struggle to afford diapers, which costs between $70 and $80 a month.
The Villages' Health Families program, which helps new families, serviced more than 1,800 families in 2022, with almost all having at least one child in diapers.
Host families sought for exchange students
Ayusa International, a high school foreign exchange student organization, is looking for local families to host students.
host families provide foreign exchange students a nurturing environment, three meals a day and a bedroom (either private or shared with a host sibling of the same gender). Each host family and student is supported by a professionally trained community representative who works with the family and student for the entire program.
Interested host families are required to fill out an application, pass a background check and interview with a local exchange program representative in their homes. Once accepted to a program, host families can view profiles of students to find the right match for their family.
Ayusa is accepting applications for families to host an exchange student for the 2023-2024 school year. For more information about hosting, contact Ayusa at 1.888.552.9872, visit www.ayusa.org or reach out to Mary Lupacchino at mlupacchino@ayusa.org.
Kokomo Kiwanis recognizes students at hoops banquet
Western High School student Caroline Long received a $1,000 scholarship from the Kiwanis Club of Kokomo for having the highest grade point average among senior high school basketball players in Howard County.
Long was recognized at the club's annual Howard County Girls' Basketball Banquet Feb. 21.
Northwestern High School's McKenna Layden was named Most Valuable Player in Howard County.
Layden had the highest points per game (21.3), most assists per game (4.1), and the best free throw percentage (84%). She also earned an award for scoring 1,616 points in her high school career.
Layden and Chloe Hunt, of Western High School, tied for most steals per game (3.2).
Aijia Elliot, of Kokomo High School, had the most rebounds per game (9.09).
IUK students, faculty honored with MLK awards
Alex Smith, a junior at Indiana University Kokomo and native of Kokomo, was one of a number of recipients of an Indiana University Building Bridges award.
The Building Bridges award honors faculty, staff, students, alumni and community partners across IU’s campuses who capture Martin Luther King Jr.'s spirit, vision and leadership.
The grant awards $500 to a student organization for programs, event sponsorships, or efforts to support inclusivity, respect for diversity, and community service.
Smith serves as an equity ambassador on campus, helping to create and lead diversity, equity, inclusion and social justice initiatives. She works with the LGTBQ+ Center on campus and is reviving Spectrum, a student organization, to create a safe space for students.
Niki Weller, a sociology professor, also received a Building Bridges award for her work with local nonprofits to develop and implement approaches to reduce adolescent drug use and abuse among high-risk populations.
She also works with HOPE Mentoring, which pairs undergraduate students with incarcerated youth, and is co-director of the Global Institute on Juvenile Delinquency and Prevention.
students involved with the campus Multicultural Center received a $500 MLK Student Organization Grant to host an interactive trivia event about Black leaders in history.
The goal is to promote diversity and inclusion by increasing students’ knowledge and awareness of Black leaders from Indiana, the United States and internationally.
Kokomo student among winners of Arts in Poetry competition
Kokomo student Edwin Leong was recognized as a winner in the 2023 Arts in Poetry competition.
Leong was the winner of the 7-12 grade category.
IUK students graduate
Indiana University Kokomo graduated 164 students during its December 2022 commencement.
Local graduates are listed by hometown.
Denver
Melissa Troyer
Kokomo
Miranda I. Addison
Tamera L. Alexander
Madyson Lynn Alley
Srishti Bhatt
Beth Breedlove
Demetreius Rumeal Cade
Marlie Mei Chaffee
Carly Rose Conwell
Micky Logan Driver
Rebekah C. Eads
Kayla Marie Fogle
Alexandra Kay Grecu
Olivia Katherine Grecu
Patrick Reed Harris
Rebecca Harris
Kaylee Hartman
Ramiz Hussain Hatimi
Asha N. Hochstedler
Isaac Fulton Hogsett
Zara Kay Hooper
Hannah K. Hopkins
Reese Olivia Johnson
Taylor Danielle Lee
Karyna Lohinova
Jenna Renee Main
Reggie Abraham Manuel
Saundra V. McKinney-Rosemont
Chloe Anne Miller
Faith Marie Montgomery
Madelyn Rose Nelson
Lydia Dee Owens
Leah Catherine Powell
Syenna Powell
Kaitlyn Marie Robison
Kimberly Lynn Kay Rombold
London Warren Schaal
Benjamin David Scott
Benson Dale Smith
Justin A. Smith
Meagan Rose Stonebraker
Cesar Jaime Terron
Seth Thomas
Natalie Ann Thomson
Ashley Vent
Emma Joelle Watson
Ellie Leona White
Sarah Elizabeth White
Mallorie Williams
Holly Brooke Workman
Peru
Kaitlyn Jones
Amy Lunceford
Rachel Nichole Meehan
Dakota Cheyenne Swinford
Madison E. Winegardner
Avery Erna Withrow
Russiaville
Mason Todd Anderson
Haley Berry
Carly Nicole Chenoweth
Heather Ariel Fisher
Alex Lee Herren
Kelly Paden
Holly Marie Short
Zoe Addison Werner
Alyson Kathleen Williams
Sharpsville
Brenna Shae Taitano
Jonathan Micah Turley
Tipton
Katherine Renae Boike
Kaelin Maxine Crawford
Natalie Moses
Deborah Jean Tatman
Austin Nathaniel Tragesser
Windfall
Kaitlin Elizabeth Tentler
Taylor sophomore selected for leadership conference
Taylor High School student Aliza McPherson was chosen to attend the Hugh O'Brian State Leadership Seminar this summer at Butler University.
Taking place in June, the camp helps high school sophomore develop their leadership abilities and how to apply them.
McPherson is involved in cheerleading, tennis, student council and many community activities, including the Kokomo Rescue Mission's Walk a Mile in My Shoes fundraiser.
Miami County students win Good Citizens Essay contest
High schools students from North Miami, Peru and Maconaquah were recognized for their Good Citizens essays by the Nineteenth Star Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
First place went to North Miami High School's Gabriell Frances, who won $1,000. Elizabeth Pavey from Peru High School and Kilynn Wallace from Maconaquah High School both won $500.
The essay contest is meant to encourage and reward the qualities of good citizenship, according to the DAR website.
Three homeschooled students — Eliza, Evie and Eiley See — from the Macy area received Junior Achievement Certificates for baking cookies.
KFC workers get free tuition at Western Governors University
KFC restaurant employees can get 100% of their tuition paid for if they attend Western Governors University.
The KFC Foundation and WGU announced the partnership last week.
The KFC Foundation program is non-competitive, meaning every eligible employee who applies and enrolls will get tuition coverage. Access to this opportunity is available beginning day one on the job for restaurant employees.
Employees at both Kokomo KFC locations are eligible.
Western Governors University is an accredited online university.
KFC restaurant employees interested in the WGU program can go to Kfcfoundation.org/wgu to learn more.
Those interested in working at a KFC restaurant can visit kfc.com/careers for more information about job opportunities in their area.
