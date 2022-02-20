Though the 2022 Distinguished Young Woman of Indiana hails from Plainfield, two local high school seniors represented the area well in the finals of the scholarship program on Saturday night.
Western’s Arianna Shanks and Maconaquah’s Molly Nord were both among 10 finalists for the state award.
Shanks represented Howard County, while Nord was Miami County’s representative. Cass County was represented by Sheccid Gutierrez, a student at Pioneer High School.
Saturday night was the culmination of the scholarship program formerly known as Junior Miss. The competition evaluates participants in five categories: scholastics, interview, talent, fitness and self-expression.
DYW also include life skills coaching. Girls work on bettering their interview, public speaking and self-confidence skills in preparing for the local and state competitions.
Scholarship money is awarded at each level. The farther one goes, the more she can earn.
A pool of 24 girls competed during preliminaries on Friday. Finalists were announced at the beginning Saturday’s program. They competed in the self-expression, talent and fitness categories on stage.
Placing in the top 10 earned each participant $500.
For her talent, Shanks performed an expressive dance routine set to “Ashes” by Céline Dion.
Shanks was named third runner-up and also received the overall interview and preliminary self-expression awards. Each comes with scholarship money.
The Western senior said she’s happy to have placed at all, given the strong group of girls she competed with, though she had a hunch prior to the announcement of third runner-up.
“I had this intuition,” Shanks said. “I thought, ‘I think they’re going to call my name.’”
Nord received the preliminary scholastics award – based on academic performance – as well as the preliminary talent award. The Maconaquah senior also received the spirit award, which goes to one girl who embodies the spirit of DYW. The award is determined by a vote of all participants.
“I was extremely surprised about that,” Nord said. “I didn’t expect it one bit.”
The awards netted Nord about $1,800 in scholarships.
Nord, a longtime member of the Peru Amateur Circus, captivated the audience Saturday with an aerial silk routine where she hung in the air, using only a long piece of silk.
Nord spoke highly of the program and the relationships she made with the other participants. She will go to the same college and study in the same program as one of them.
“I think I’ve gotten a group of girls I can collaborate with and talk to for the rest of my life,” Nord said.
The fitness category was a group routine set to the tune of 80s rock and pop music. The program had a 1980s theme, including an opening number featuring Michael Jackson’s “Thriller.”
Participants from 2021 who were in the audience were honored on stage. Last year’s competition was completely online due to the pandemic.
Kelsey Lawmaster of Bremen, 2021’s DYW of Indiana, was part of the weekend program as she mentored this year’s participants.
Elizabeth Taylor of Plainfield earned the title of Indiana’s DYW for 2022.
“She’s amazing,” Nord said, who roomed with Taylor during the week ahead of the weekend competition at Indiana University Kokomo.
“She is the humblest person I’ve ever met,” Shanks added.
Shanks said Taylor was telling the girls back stage how she was happy to have made it as far as she did, although everyone knew she had a legitimate shot at the title.
“She would not accept praise from anyone,” Shanks said.
Taylor will represent Indiana at the national program in Mobile, Alabama this summer.
