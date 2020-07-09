As the new school year quickly approaches, students, parents and staff alike are wondering what education will look like when classes get underway.
However, there are still not many answers, with schools looking at virtual learning, traditional classrooms, a combination of the two, and most importantly, how best to keep students and staff safe.
Howard County
Northwestern School Corporation [NWSC] has a return-to-school task force examining back-to-school plans. Superintendent Kristen Bilkey said the corporation plans on offering a virtual option called Northwestern Online Academy and more details would be shared within the coming weeks.
The corporation has also sent out a survey gauging interest in various solutions and concerns parents may have about the upcoming school year.
At Taylor Community School Corporation, Superintendent Chris Smith confirmed a task force has been formed and discussions are happening while planning their rough draft of plans. A reentry plan will be voted on at the July 15 school board meeting.
Western School Corporation and Kokomo School Corporation [KSC], meanwhile, are both also working on their plans for how in-person learning will look when the school year starts. A plan will be discussed for Western Schools at a special session of the school board today. KSC has developed its plan for a virtual education option for those not comfortable returning when school starts on Aug. 5.
Eastern Howard School Corporation is looking at plans and will have more information as July progresses, but hopes to start school on time and be in session five days a week.
Sts. Joan of Arc and Patrick School is currently in the developing stage of creating its plan to keep students, staff and their families safe for the resumption of school for K-8 students, who are set to return Aug. 12.
Director of Stewardship Therese Bath said the plans at Sts. Joan of Arc and Patrick will look similar to other area schools with precautions like having temperatures taken at home before school and asking those with symptoms to not come to school.
Bath added the school is currently in the planning stages of how to keep education continuous for those who can’t attend school due to COVID-19.
“We’re working on synchronized learning plans so that people who are at home can watch live instruction so they get as close to the live experience as they can get ... ,” she said.
Bath said the teachers, students and parents “started strong” with virtual education in the spring and were able to continue to get better as the process went along.
On the topic of masks, Bath said the school does not currently plan to enforce masks all the time but rather in certain areas with higher traffic such as hallways, gathering spaces and common areas.
“Our plan in the classroom is if you’re in a seat and able to socially distance within the classroom, take those masks off and let’s have a regular discussion,” she said noting it could look different for the school’s preschool students and could change depending on government regulations. “All of our plans are subject to constant review and improvement.”
Tipton County
Tipton Community School Corporation and Tri-Central Community Schools announced some of their plans to keep students safe in a joint press release, saying they plan to provide in-class instruction daily for the school year.
The corporations also announced additional steps they would be taking to ensure the safety of students and staff, such as providing flexible education options, including online and face-to-face learning.
Other precautions include restricting visitors, daily screening or self-screening for symptoms of the coronavirus, recommending masks when distancing is not possible, spacing out lunch tables and closing water fountains.
Students and staff will be required to stay home when ill and separate spaces in school health clinics to address COVID-19 symptoms will be created.
More information will be announced by the corporations.
Miami County
Peru Schools announced via social media on Tuesday, pending board approval, that school will begin Aug. 6.
The post goes on to say that COVID precautions are being taken and that “masks, hand sanitizer and PPE will be encouraged, and will be provided if requested.”
Maconaquah has released a 25-page document explaining rules ahead of the targeted Aug. 3 start date.
Some of the precautions include requiring a type of face covering while riding the bus, alternating recess to minimize students on the playground at one time, rearranging desks and furniture to create more distance between students and moving classes outdoors when possible.
A remote learning plan is also being put into place and will be open for registration in July.
According to the plan’s virtual option, each teacher will “post resources, direct instruction videos, assignments, and links at least weekly on their Google classroom.”
All material will align with Indiana State Standards and the Maconaquah curriculum maps. The full document can be found by visiting www.maconaquah.k12.in.us/updates and clicking on “Back to school guidelines.”
State guidance
The Indiana Department of Health has a liaison to work with the Indiana Department of Education [IDOE] and schools as they get ready to reopen their classrooms for the upcoming school year.
Dr. Kristina Box, commissioner of the state health department, said the liaison is hosting weekly webinars aimed at addressing the questions and concerns teachers, administrators and school nurses have about the virus.
Earlier this month, IDOE released a document outlining recommendations the schools should take. The guidelines are not required, however, since different schools will need to restructure in different ways after the COVID-19 closures. For example, a temperature check for every person coming into the school would be hard to do, and Box encourages families to screen at home before heading out the door.
“I firmly believe that the best thing for our students is to get them back into the classroom, even if that is in a modified form,” Box said.
The list of recommendations includes social distancing measures such as specific groups of students attending in-person school on alternate days or half days to minimize students in the building, year-round schooling with alternate breaks and offering in-person and remote learning instruction based on student needs.
Schools are also encouraged to look at how large classes like band or P.E. can be done in smaller classes. Other options include increasing space between students during in-person instruction, limiting or eliminating classroom visitors and minimizing employees traveling between buildings.
Food services are also an area heavily discussed in the guidelines. Elimination of self-serve food items and disposable utensils being provided by staff are two ways to cut down on lots of people touching the same items. It is also encouraged that tape be placed on the floor to show appropriate social distancing while waiting in line for food.
IDOE also encourages the implementation of measures to decrease students and employees congregating in one location, taking measures so persons exposed can be more easily traced by the health department, and minimizing or eliminating the need for people to be in the building other than necessary.
Teacher reaction
Teachers are beginning to structure their classes and lives to better fit the upcoming altered school year.
Tipton High School teacher John Robertson feels that returning to school is the best way for the students to get their best education
“I trust that the plan our school puts together is going to be the best plan. I think they are going to look out for everybody – I don’t think they would put us willingly in danger or anything, but at the same time I have concerns about how it will affect my life,” he said, noting he’ll be more hesitant to visit his parents after school starts so he doesn’t take any germs back to them.
He also said he will be more aware of his interactions with students and others during the semester, such as being more hypersensitive about hand washing and practicing social distancing by not sitting directly next to a student when helping them.
Meanwhile, Tipton fifth-grade teacher Jessica Hendricks said, “I am being brave and trying to be as responsible as I can.”
She is currently planning how her classroom will look when school begins to help keep kids safe. A big part of her class is group work. With this as a focus, she said masks would likely need to be worn when working in these small groups. She’s even gone as far as to make travel-themed masks to fit her class’ travel theme. She said she made the masks to help make sure everyone always has access to one in case one is left home by accident.
The class is also set up in communities, but is likely to change to rows of desks due to social distancing guidelines.
One of Hendricks’ main goals is to build as much of a relationship with the kids as she can, as quickly as possible. She said that kind of relationship is important to her to help understand the best ways to help each student learn.
