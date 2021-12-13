Taylor Community School Corporation added an in-school quarantine option last week.
The option was approved last Wednesday evening by the Taylor Community School Board of Trustees and went into effect Thursday.
With the new policy, students who are identified as a close contact to a positive COVID case can remain in school.
A student is required to wear a mask for 10 days if they opt for the in-school quarantine option. They are required to be screened daily, which includes a temperature check. Students abiding by this option must also be asymptomatic.
The new option aims to give parents and students a choice, while keeping more kids in school.
“We want our kids in school,” said Taylor Superintendent Chris Smith.
Western School Corporation adopted the same policy Dec. 3.
Taylor has stayed mask-optional this school year. A special school board meeting was called in late September, with the intention of considering a mask requirement due to positive case numbers. However, Smith walked back that request after further reviewing county data that indicated a drop in the positivity rate.
Taylor saw more COVID cases among students through Sept. 17 than it did all last year. However, like the rest of the Howard County school corporations, cases dropped the longer the school year went. Smith did say cases are picking up again.
The superintendent said the Howard County Health Department was supportive of “creative” solutions to keep kids in school. The health department has been strong proponents of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations, including universal masking in schools.
“I just want to do what’s best for students and staff but keep them safe,” Smith said.
Northwestern holds off on changes
The Northwestern School Corporation Board of Trustees briefly discussed changes to its COVID policy last Thursday during a work session but opted to stick with its opt-in/opt-out choice on masks.
The school corporation has had a quasi-mask requirement since early September. Parents are allowed to opt their child out of the mask requirement, but if those students are contact-traced, they must quarantine outside of school.
Those who wear a mask do not have to quarantine.
Northwestern Superintendent Kristen Bilkey said they will reevaluate their policy after the semester break.
Tipton Community School Corporation and Tri-Central Community Schools started allowing students to quarantine in school in October.
