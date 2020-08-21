The Indiana Senate Republican Caucus is offering paid spring-semester internships in its communications, information technology, legal, legislative and policy offices during the 2021 session of the Indiana General Assembly said State Sen. Stacey Donato (R-Logansport).
Qualified candidates may be of any major and must be at least a college sophomore. Recent college graduates as well as graduate and law school students are also encouraged to apply. Positions are open to Indiana residents as well as nonresidents who attend a college or university in Indiana.
Interns earn a $750 biweekly stipend and benefit from scholarship and academic credit opportunities, professional development, community involvement and networking.
Senate internships are full-time positions at the Statehouse in downtown Indianapolis that typically begin with a mandatory orientation in late December and conclude at the end of the legislative session in April 2021. The Indiana Senate is currently developing plans to conduct legislative work amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and, as always, strives to provide a safe working environment for all interns, staff and senators.
"I strongly encourage interested students and recent graduates from any background to apply for this program," Donato said. "Given the ongoing struggles we face in 2020, the 2021 legislative session will be challenging as my peers and I work to pass the state's next two-year budget. Our interns will be as essential as ever this year, and I look forward to seeing some of the hardworking young people in Senate District 18 apply for this opportunity."
