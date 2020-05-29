Indiana University President Michael McRobbie released a letter Wednesday describing an overview of how the 2020-21 academic year is expected to look for IU.
Each campus will have somewhat different dates for their calendar, and as information is updated, details for each campus’s course schedule will be updated at fall2020.iu.edu.
IU Kokomo
Locally, IU Kokomo Chancellor Susan Sciame-Giesecke released a statement expanding on McRobbie’s announcement and how it pertains to IUK.
“Our goal at IU Kokomo is to ensure your safety on campus while you receive the best educational experiences in order to be successful and earn your degree,” she said. “Soon we will be providing more details on IU Kokomo’s plan that will provide a blend of in-person and remote instruction using Zoom technology to allow social distancing.”
IUK will have class on Labor Day and then take Thanksgiving break from Nov. 22-29. Following the break, classes will be online only and the semester will end Dec. 14.
The spring semester will begin online Jan. 19, but return to in- person class on Feb. 8. The semester will end on the planned day of May 3.
The usual fall and spring breaks will not take under the the schedule.
Further information for IUK and the chancellor’s full response can be found at IUK.edu.
IU Bloomington
The school year will still begin Aug. 24 and end May 9, however it will now take place in three parts. The fall semester ends Dec. 20, and classes can be in-person or online until Thanksgiving week – Nov. 20 – when in-person classes will end. The rest of the semester will take place online and there will be no fall break.
On Jan. 19, the spring semester will begin as online-only instruction. In-person learning will resume Feb. 8 and will run to May 9 with no spring break.
Other details include all IU residential housing being single occupancy, with a rigorous exemption process available. McRobbie noted considerations for those at higher risks and said procedures are being put into place for adjusting duties and expectations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.