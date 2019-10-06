One-hundred thirty-two Indiana University Kokomo students earned degrees in August 2019. Those earning degrees include:
Atlanta
Timothy Reed, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Bunker Hill
Keyton John Charlesworth, Bachelor of Fine Arts
Converse
Nicole Leonita Shaw, Bachelor of Science in Public Administration
Greentown
Justin Lee Coomer, Bachelor of General Studies
Natalie Dean Ellis, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Breighton Noah Mullinix, Bachelor of Science in Business
Morgan Maurita Nimtz, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Kokomo
Jennifer Robyn Adams, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Ashley Nicole Ausbrook, Bachelor of General Studies
Lindsay Nicole Brandt, Bachelor of Science in Hospitality and Tourism
Karen R. Buchanan, Bachelor of General Studies
Megan Aubrey Campbell, Bachelor of Science in Business
Allison M. Cardwell, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Jacob B. Castleberry, Bachelor of Arts
Jessica Renee Castorena, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Erica Cline, Bachelor of General Studies
Heidi Cranor, Bachelor of Science in Communication
Kimberley Rachel Cravens, Bachelor of General Studies
Austin Daniel Dishon, Bachelor of General Studies
Daniel de Jesus Dominguez, Bachelor of General Studies
Kyle Alan Dwiggins, Bachelor of Science in Business
Anthony M. Fowler, Bachelor of General Studies
Madison France, Bachelor of Science in Psychology
Katelyn Nicole French, Bachelor of Science in Education
Andrew John Gallagher, Bachelor of Science in Informatics
Hannah Kristine High, Master of Business Administration
Tramone Allena Howard, Bachelor of General Studies
Joshua Matthew Jansen, Bachelor of Science in Business, Bachelor of Science in Mathematics
Martha Stacy Johnson, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Mohit Joshi, Master of Business Administration
Breanna Marie Kinder, Master of Public Management
Kaytlynn Leigh Lawson, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Ashley Marie Leicht, Master of Business Administration
Elizabeth Virginia Lewis, Bachelor of Fine Arts
Kirstie Mates, Bachelor of Science in Business
Elizabeth Mavrick, Bachelor of Science in Hospitality and Tourism
Kendra Jade McCallun, Bachelor of General Studies
Rebekah Monroe, Master of Business Administration
Heidi Needler, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Megan N. Perry, Bachelor of Arts
Cierra Renee Person, Bachelor of Science in Business
Tian Lakete Prostell, Bachelor of Science in Business
Nicole L. Purcell, Master of Public Management
Christian Alecsander Rappuhn, Bachelor of Science in Communication
Allyson F. Safranek, Bachelor of Science in New Media Communication
Parker Daniel Sanburn, Bachelor of Science in Biological and Physical Sciences
Katelyn Rhiannon Shanks, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Sarah Nicole Shutt, Bachelor of Arts
Kristi Lynn Stevens, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Valerie Marie Talbot, Bachelor of Science in Business
Jessica LeeAnn Titus, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Tracy Louise White, Bachelor of General Studies
Boston Michael Woolley, Bachelor of General Studies
Peru
Michelle Jarvis Clegg, Bachelor of Science in Biological and Physical Sciences
Sydney Lynn Manchester, Bachelor of Arts
Dale Allan Truax, Bachelor of General Studies
Adrianna Katherine Ward, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice
Russiaville
Baylee Rose Harbaugh, Bachelor of Science in Psychology
Ezra Ray Hunsucker, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice
Aleesa Rene Shepherd, Bachelor of General Studies
Tipton
Alexander George Barnard, Master of Business Administration
Taylor Wayne Fletcher, Bachelor of Science in Hospitality and Tourism
Twelve Mile
Bethany Marie Berry, Bachelor of Science in Business
Windfall
Daniel Thomas Hodson, Bachelor of General Studies
