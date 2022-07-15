Three hundred forty Indiana University Kokomo students graduated in May.
The graduates represent 28 Indiana counties and six states. Graduates are listed by hometown.
Local graduates who earned degrees include:
Bunker Hill
Fletcher Robert Williams
Denver
Taylor Robins
Matthew Eric Stewart
Greentown
Isaac John Beachy
Allison Danielle Hanner
Alivia F. Kirk
Isabel Rose Shepherd
Kokomo
Effaf Ayah Abdallah
Parker Ava Mackinsey Allen
Daniel Anthony Allender West
Courtney Lee Altherr
Alex John Anderson
Jocelyn Irene Andrews
Spencer Janay Arnett
MaKail Elizabeth Arnold
Nolan Gabriel Arnold
Margaret Rayanne Austin
Chloe Lea Bales
Jacob Daniel Barnes
Mikayla Chantell Beard
Ryan C. Beck
Ethan B. Breisch
Nakia Antoniek Brigham
Erika Lavon Brogdon
Jacob A. Brown
Emily Rae Bryant
Kyle Richard Burdette
Rebekah K. Burnette
Heather Jacqueline Bye
Courtney Diana-Marie Cain
James Hunter Cain
Rheticia A.Cannon
James R. Casad
Tiarianah Nicole Chambers
Craig James Closson
Ashley N. Cone
Madison Ruth Cooper
Logan Catherine Cox
Dayna Michelle Damewood
Alex G. Davis
Garrett Matthew Dick
Carson Christopher Dodson
Favour Ojima Ebikwo
Carleigh Madison Feldhouse
Alec C. Fitts
Brock Allen Floyd
Joseph Lee Frakes
Shelby Ralynn Friend
Quirin M. Gilbert
Mark Goudy
Desean Lamont Hampton
Hannah Harrell
Pierce Andrew Hasadinton
Jessica Irene Hatt
Jared Myqual Heard
Jessica Marie Hill
Madison Grace Hine
Alexis Renae Hodupp
Christiana Dawn Hopper
Cassidy Amber Hoppes
Nakyla D. Humphrey
Gretchen Hunt
Braxtyn Diana Hurley
Cindy Rose Inglehearn
Courtney Sharell Jones
Abigail G. Keith
Ken Steven Kessler
Jadon Nathaniel Kosberg
Conner J. Leicht
Bryce A. Lenz
Kearah Anne Little
Blake Edward Martin
Austin Anthony Martino
Stephanie Eileen Maus
Emma McGregor
Rachele Lynn McQuern
Iliana Mehmeti
Masen L. Melton
Hannah R. Mendenhall
Ashley Renee Miller
Nathaniel Addison Moore
Vanessa Christina Mullins
Sarah Kathryn Murdock
Sydney Murphy
Shailyn Andrea Nash
Evan Austin Ohman
Landry Reece Ozmun
Destiny Marie Parkison
Sierra Nicole Peete
Claire E. Pepka
Andrew Rohail Pervez
Joseph Charles Pickard
Sheris Ann Plemons
Shiloh Lee Pullen
Brianna Nicole Ramsey
Sarah Elizabeth Reel
Cole Riley
Alexa Shae Roberts
Grace Catherine Roberts
Shayne Matthew Roth
Rylea N. Royer
Kaitlyn E. Sanders
Samuel L. Scimia
Trenton David Sears
Christian Michael Sexton
Shaylee Teresa Shafer
Joslyn Mychal Sloss
Nicholas Scott Sottong Sr.
TreQuan D. Spivey
Hunter N. Stephens
Kaila Stiner
Mackenzie Marie Thornsbury
Trevor Wayne Townsend
Elizabeth Ellen Vautaw
Madison Renee Walker
Tao Wang
James William Webster
Alexander Keith Whiteman
Megan Marie Wilcox
Judy Mae Yard
Monica Zavala
Macy
Elizabeth Ann Brannum
Samantha Tims
Peru
Hannah Elaine Burton
Danielle Marie Chapman
Noah Anthony Claus
Tyanne Marie Cochran
Kirsta Ann Davis
Ayris L. Gilbertson
Haley Holycross
Alexanne Jia Lun Hough
Abby MeShelle Jewell
Zoe L. Musselman
Adhir Narendra Patel
Julia Marie Joanne Petzold
Betsy Michelle Powell
Erika Ross
Jenny Rebecca Ross
Chad Nathaniel Smith
Jeffrey Smith
Anthony Strohecker
Christina Marie Strohecker
Michaela Sue Woolum
Brent A. Yard Jr
Russiaville
Kyle Nathan Copenhaver
Baylee Martin
Janae A. Quinn
Andrea Kay Ralston
Madison Nicole Surber
Katelyn Scott Workman
Victoria L. Wunderlich
Sharpsville
John W. Parkison
Tipton
Caitlyn Marie Applegate
Joshua Caleb Brock
Emily Christine Derheimer
Jossie Marie Helmerick
Rachel Marie Majors
Haley Alexandra Shook
Jacob Teuscher
Alec Peyton Weddell
